Bengals, Rams and Bitcoin: Crypto Ads Invade the Super Bowl

Who will dominate Super Bowl LVI (56)? Madison Avenue’s money is in cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency platforms are spending a lot of money to run ads during next Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Representations of bitcoin can be seen in this file photo in an illustration taken on March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

The largest US-based trading-exchange platform, Coinbase Global Inc., will have a place to put its ad, according to a person familiar with the matter, as well as exchange markets FTX and Crypto.com. The Canadian digital exchange or platform Bitbuy has an announcement during the Canada broadcast.

Advertising during the football game remains the most expensive on television: thirty seconds of airtime on NBC can cost up to $7 million. That’s why Super Bowl ads often highlight industries that have money to spend. In the past, ads from internet companies and erectile dysfunction would flood the broadcasts. Now, it is the cryptocurrency exchanges that are hoping to be known nationally.

“It’s a way of getting our name out there,” said FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. “In terms of places to do that, it’s hard to find a higher profile than this.”

A manic two-year rally for cryptocurrencies and investments by venture capital have filled the coffers of cryptocurrency companies. Venture capital firms poured a record $30 billion into the sector during 2021, with recently-listed Coinbase Global reporting $2.8 billion in profit during its nine-month fiscal year.

The cryptocurrency sector is new to sports sponsorships but is spending more annually than airlines, fast-food restaurants and wine and spirits companies, according to IEG, a sponsorship consulting firm. IEG expects spending by crypto companies on sports sponsorships in North America to total more than $160 million this year.

“It’s a staggering increase in spending,” said Peter Laatz, IEG’s global managing director.

“They are looking to educate people because not many people have heard of these companies, and there is still some confusion even about what cryptocurrencies are,” he said.

FTX and Crypto.com have been especially aggressive. Crypto.com has posted ads on Formula One racing, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and professional basketball. Last fall, he reached a $700 million deal that for 20 years gives him the naming rights to Los Angeles’ Staples Center (the stadium of the Los Angeles Lakers). His most recent ad campaign stars actor Matt Damon.

FTX has reached agreements with teams from the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Baseball (MLB), and with players like Stephen Curry. In March 2021, he paid $135 million to buy the naming rights to the stadium from the Miami Heat.

The world’s largest exchange Binance will launch an ad campaign on Monday criticizing its peers who run Super Bowl ads and hire celebrities to promote cryptocurrencies. Binance will encourage people to educate themselves about investing in cryptocurrencies.

In this file photo, physical representations of itcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple and Litecoin can be seen in front of a Binance logo, the illustration was taken on June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

“I think it’s great that the industry is taking over the Super Bowl,” said Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance. At the same time, he said he wants to make sure that people coming into crypto understand the risks involved.

Ironically, the new Binance ads feature celebrities: Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat and Colombian singer J Balvin carry this message.

As crypto companies increase their advertising spend, brands have launched crypto-themed campaigns or marketing gimmicks to take advantage of the buzz surrounding crypto.

Miller Lite will run an ad during the game, but not on the stream itself. Rather, the ad will be visible within a “bar-bar” on the virtual reality platform Decentraland, a variant of the metaverse. Miller’s maker, Molson Coors Beverage Co., can’t air ads on the official broadcast because rival Anheuser-Busch InBev SA has long had exclusive rights to advertise beer during the game.

The National Football League (NFL or Liga Nacional de Fútbol Americano in Spanish) is also playing from that angle, offering people who go to the game commemorative non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, linked to their physical ticket.

TurboTax, the tax preparation software created by Intuit Inc., ran an ad during the NFL playoffs showing a man going through the ups and downs of investing in cryptocurrencies, causing him a lot of confusion about whether he was a millionaire or not. An expert from TurboTax chimes in, saying, “Crypto is complicated, but as a tax expert with crypto experience, you can pass your taxes on to me.”

The number of cryptocurrency ads at the Super Bowl is not likely to exceed the dotcom list of 2000, when more than a dozen different Internet-based companies ran ads during Super Bowl XXXIV, in the heyday of the dot-com bubble. The best known then was Pets.com, largely due to its puppet and sock advertising campaign. The company went bankrupt several months later, as did some of the other Internet-focused advertisers.

While that is a note of caution for crypto companies, there are “Dot-Com Bowl” advertisers that still exist, such as WebMD and Monster.com.

FTX’s Bankman-Fried expects his peers to last as well.

“I suspect that there are a good number of companies that are going to stay,” he said.