Ben Affleck the worst actor? The reason why fans were outraged on social networks

The Razzies recognize annually, on the day before the Oscar nominations, the worst films and the worst performances of the year. However, many of his decisions often generate controversy, such as when Stanley Kubrick was nominated for Worst Director for The glow (The Shining).

This year, the surprise came from Ben Affleck. The Batman actor, who was nominated several times for this award. However, this year he did not deserve to be nominated, much less for his role in The Last Duel.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker