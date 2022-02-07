Ben Affleck the worst actor? The reason why fans were outraged on social networks

The Razzies recognize annually, on the day before the Oscar nominations, the worst films and the worst performances of the year. However, many of his decisions often generate controversy, such as when Stanley Kubrick was nominated for Worst Director for The glow (The Shining).

This year, the surprise came from Ben Affleck. The Batman actor, who was nominated several times for this award. However, this year he did not deserve to be nominated, much less for his role in The Last Duel.

In 2021, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon returned to write a movie together for the first time since Good Will Hunting, with the help of Nicole Holofcener. After writing it, they sent the script to Ridley Scott since they believed that he was the best person to direct it and they joined the cast of it along with Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

Ben Affleck in The Last Showdown

In The Last Duel, Damon plays a medieval knight who challenges his old friend Le Gris (Driver) to a duel after his wife (Comer) accuses him of rape. In it, Affleck appears as Count Pierre d’Alençon, the earthly lord of Damon’s character and a close friend of Driver’s.

The film, despite being a box office flop, received critical acclaim across the board. And not only that, but despite sharing the screen with Damon and Driver, many fans agreed that after Comer (who leads the film with a powerfully devastating performance), Affleck stole the movie with his small role.

Still, it seems that the Razzie were not fans of his participation. Affleck has already received award nominations from several critics groups, including being nominated for Best Scene-Stealer.

His role in the film is undeniably an eccentric one, with a quirky accent and distinctive appearance, but what Affleck does in this role undeniably elevates his scenes. And even if you didn’t like his performance, he’s still a long way from being worthy of this nomination. Fans of the film, and of Affleck’s involvement, They showed their anger on Twitter:

Affleck was nominated in the same category as Nick Cannon for The Misfits, Mel Gibson for DangerousGareth Keegan for Diana: The Musical and Jared Leto in House of Gucci. The latter could become tomorrow the fourth actor in history to be nominated for both an Oscar and a Razzie for the same performance. Glenn Close shared this fortune last year for her role in Hillbilly Elegy.

Among the other nominees, the Razzies clearly didn’t like it. Karen, Dear Evan Hansen, Diana: The Musical, or The Woman in the Window; Amy Adams found herself with two nominations for her roles in two of these films. And Bruce Willis took down an entire category all to himself: Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.

Ridley Scott’s wonderful, and highly underrated film, The Last Duel, is available at Star +.

