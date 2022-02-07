“Being the Ricardos” is as fake as Nicole Kidman’s makeup

Nicole Kidman won the 2022 Golden Globe for her performance in “Being the Ricardos,” the new film by Mecca-spoiled screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, responsible for the “walk and talk” technique.

Last year he did well with “Chicago 7” and now he doubles the bet with a half solemn and overly dramatic version of a figure from the history of television, with a view to conquering the retro and stiff taste of academics. a whole club of boomers, but old, safe thinking and training.

In both cases, the dynamism of the author’s dialogues still does not find a correlate in his direction, generally depersonalized and stiff, a bit like the first George Lucas, whose flat work consisted of putting the camera on the sticks and recording the actions, under inspiration of the comics and series of the time on the small screen.

It is the Achilles heel of “Being the ricardos”, coupled with the writer’s revisionist work, in one of the great contradictions of recent months.

Sorkin makes Lucille rigid and almost expressionless, thanks to her star’s implants and plastic surgeries, to the point of compromising and canceling out Ball’s genuine comic spontaneity. As I grew up laughing out loud with the original series, because “Being the ricardos” turned out to be a stiffness and a dramatic solemnity, to the height of the unbearable.

The screen was breaking everywhere, between the grimace of seeing the absence of humorous tamming and the obvious pedantry of Sorkin and his allies, for eclipsing the development of the democracy of the gag, for the benefit of some stereotyped bedroom plots and conflicts of production, during the height of the witch hunt.

Aaron plays deja vu, warning us that McCarthyism has returned with a fury to the Los Angeles studios, as a result of the latest polarizing diatribes separating left and right.

By the way, Sorkin joins the lobby of the liberals and the good people of the world, heroicizing and justifying the liberals, while caricatures and dehumanizes the fascists or conservatives.

Classic of cultural Marxism.

A few valuable minutes are lost in two pedestrian clarifications of political correctness, seeking Lucille’s clumsy exoneration for her communist past and showing little scenes of female empowerment, from a condescending paternalism.

Nicole loses the claim fight, for underlining and exaggerating the note, for getting on the contemporary train of wanting to improve and even embellish a previous context, based on premises that deny the original narrative.

This is the height of “Being the Ricardos”, a very boring and predictable film, which has the presumption of being more than Lucille or adapting her to the times, being surpassed by any chapter of the series in black and white, for the that there were no alibis and intellectual complexes at the time of awakening our laughter, as a form of social criticism of the middle class.

Sorkin ruins the essence of the series, because he betrays it from a moral high ground, hand in hand with a calculating Nicole, like Lady Macbeth, who receives statuettes for pleasing the nostalgic standard of an academy that revels in deluxe analog and digital reconstruction. of their myths of yesteryear.

An exercise in style that offers questions of interest, such as Gary Oldman’s performance in “The Darkest Hour”, while provoking skepticism and cringe at Nicole’s masks in “Being The Ricardos” and Lady Gaga in “House of Gucci”.

But it doesn’t matter what we think against it, because the academy has already made the decision to continue applying them and selling smoke with the special effect.

It’s time to talk about it and vent on the networks.

If you want a piece of information at the end, I tell you that Jessica Chastain should get the Oscar, and not Nicole, within the scheme that we have proposed.

Unlike Kidman, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” reveal the commitment of an artist who captivates and bewitches us, evolving in multiple registers. You just have to compare a close up of Jessica, open to the oxygenation of ideas, versus the fake costume that “Being the Ricardos” puts on, for demagogic purposes.

One of the lies of the year, overrated like many that have no life.

We promise to expose them soon.