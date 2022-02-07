Beijing 2022 | Kamila Valieva: the spectacular quadruple jump that a skater did for the first time in the Olympic Games

It was a jump never before executed by a female figure skater at the Winter Olympics.

The Russian Kamila Valieva, 15 years oldbecame this Monday the first to achieve a quadruple jump (or ATVin English), giving one more example of why he is one of the stars to follow in Beijing 2022.

The jump was made by competing in the team event under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee.

The team had already secured the gold medal, ahead of the United States and Japan, so without much to risk, Valieva delivered a spectacular quadruple at the start of her performance in the free skate.

