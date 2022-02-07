Beijing 2022 | Kamila Valieva: the spectacular quadruple jump that a skater did for the first time in the Olympic Games

Drafting

It was a jump never before executed by a female figure skater at the Winter Olympics.

The Russian Kamila Valieva, 15 years oldbecame this Monday the first to achieve a quadruple jump (or ATVin English), giving one more example of why he is one of the stars to follow in Beijing 2022.

The jump was made by competing in the team event under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee.

The team had already secured the gold medal, ahead of the United States and Japan, so without much to risk, Valieva delivered a spectacular quadruple at the start of her performance in the free skate.

image source, Reuters Caption, All four spins were perfectly executed by Valieva.

As someone who has set records almost every time he has competed since making his senior debut 6 months ago, it was no surprise that he landed a second ATV in the same routine.

This complex execution, in which the skater does four rotations of the body in the airis still rare in women’s figure skating, though Valieva has been performing them regularly in competition this season.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The quad requires high speed and a perfect landing.

Although he later fell in an attempt at a third ATVMonday’s performance scored 30 points more than second-place skater Kaori Sakamoto.

The new Russian star

The quads Her high scoring skills, coupled with the grace and elegance of her mesmerizing spins, have seen Valieva break world records several times since she made her senior debut six months ago, explains BBC Sport’s Sonia Oxley in Beijing.

“He was too young to compete in the World Championships last year, but at the Europeans in January he became the first woman to score over 90 points in the short programsetting a world record of 90.45 on his way to the title.”

In her short program, Valieva executed a routine dedicated to his grandmotherwho died in 2019, which is set to the theme In Memoriam by the Russian composer Kirill Richter. Thinking of her, says the skater, gives her a lot of energy to act.

Meanwhile, the long program in which he has performed all the quadruples has Ravel’s Bolero as music, a classic of Olympic skating.

Olympic champion and BBC commentator Robin Cousins ​​says that “the honesty with which he acts is so charming”.

“There is joy in his performance. It’s his expression, the extension… There is lift in the air in all his jumps. The body doesn’t wobble at all,” he notes.

Valieva is the latest star in a recent line of young Russian champions.

The last two were Adelina Sotnikova (when I was 17 years old) and Alina Zagitova (15), while the 2018 silver medalist Yevgenia Medvedeva (18) is also Russian.

“When you see them, you completely forget their age. What you admire is the complexity of what they doRussian ice dancer Nikita Katsalapov told a news conference.