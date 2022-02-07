Beijing 2022: Donovan Carrillo debuts in Beijing 2022: Schedule and where to watch the Winter Olympics figure skating live online today

Donovan Carrillo is the first Mexican figure skater to qualify for the Winter Olympics in the last 30 years. this is a great feat and the whole country will be aware of all their routines, here we tell you at what times you can see this extraordinary athlete.

When does Donovan Carrillo debut at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics?

Donovan Carrillo’s debut will be next Monday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. (Mexico City time) within the short program, while on Wednesday 9, at the same time, he will do it in the long program.

Schedule to see live the participation of Mexico in Beijing 2022

Keep in mind that Beijing, China is 14 hours ahead of Mexico City.

What is the discipline in which the Mexican skater makes his presentation?

Mexican Donovan Carrillo will compete in figure skating in these Winter Olympics.

What are the songs that the Mexican will use in his skating routines?

Donovan Carrilo use the following songs in your routines:

Black Magic Woman and Shake It (Remix) – Carlos Santana

Daniel Boaventura and Carlos Rivera – Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps

Dean Martin – Sway

Ricky Martin-Mara

Donovan Carrillo in Beijing 2022 | Figure Skating | Hours and how to watch when? | Monday February 7

where? | Capital Indoor Stadium

Hour? | 7:30 p.m. Central Mexico time

Transmission? | Donovan Carrillo’s participation can be followed live through MARCA Claro and Claro Sports.

How and where to see the Mexican live and direct online at the Beijing 2022 ice rink?

In MARCA Claro you will be able to see live all the competitions of Donovan Carrilo, remember that we offer you the best coverage of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

What has been Donovan Carrillo’s best presentation in his professional career?

His best performance was at the World Championship in Stockholm, which earned him his qualification for Beijing 2022, on that occasion it was located in the 20th place, after doing a quadruple jump, perfect triples and triple axel.

