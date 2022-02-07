Beauty standards for women’s bodies have changed and studies show how they affect self-esteem

The ideal beauty standard in mainstream media for women is constantly changing. In the 1990s, women were pressured to have slim figures like Kate Moss. By the turn of the century, any body type that was considered slightly larger than the ideal slender look was considered overweight.

Celebrities like Jessica Simpson, Kate Winslet, and Renée Zellweger were unfairly body-shamed in the early 2000s. Now, hourglass body shapes like the Kardashians have become the ideal beauty standard. Women have always felt unfair pressure from society to look a certain way, but now there’s finally research to back it up.

Researchers at York University in Toronto noted this trend not only in changing beauty standards for women, but also in the ways these idealized body images are consumed.

In the study, a group of female participants were shown images taken of an Instagram influencer or model, who had an “ideal-thin”, “ideal-curvy” or “ideal-fit” body type. These body types were identified in the study as the three most pervasive beauty standards we see today in Western media.

The images of models with the ideal-slim type had a slender figure with small arms, legs and waist. Ideal-fit was defined as the type of content found under the #fitspiration hashtag: slim, but toned. And an ideal-curvy body is one with an hourglass figure, but has “large breasts, thighs, and buttocks.” After showing these images, participants were asked to compare themselves to the different main body types and rate whether their thighs, arms, or waists were similar to the model’s.

The results of the study showed that when exposed to idealized body types, women felt a higher level of dissatisfaction with their own weight and appearance. In fact, they felt even less body satisfaction when compared to curvaceous models.

Dr. Jennifer Mills, Associate Professor and Director of Clinical Training at the University of York, was one of the researchers involved in the study. Talked with The Independent, commented that she learned from her female students that an exaggerated hourglass figure is very popular now. “This body shape is not underweight, but there hasn’t been any research yet on whether it makes women feel better or worse or isn’t different about their bodies,” Mills said. “It is also related to risky activities such as girdles and plastic surgery. So from a women’s health perspective, I was concerned about the ramifications of women trying to emulate this body type.”

Major media outlets have taken steps toward body diversity in advertising. Companies such as Dove, Victoria’s Secret, and Abercrombie & Fitch introduced a greater variety of body shapes in their advertising. This may seem like a welcome change away from idealized beauty standards. But, according to the study, it creates an even more harmful one.

There are a lot of discrepancies as to what constitutes a curvy body, but most of the time these conventional images only represent the type of plus size body they find acceptable: “You may have a big butt and big thighs, but your stomach and your face must be thin. Just look at the BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift). It gained popularity as the most popular facelift of 2021 for this very reason, by taking fat from unwanted areas of the body and transplanting it to more desirable places. The BBL also became the deadliest plastic surgery in the last five years.

The transformation from the slim, derelict figures of the 1990s to the curvaceous hourglass body types of today shows that over the past three decades, the demands we place on women to meet unattainable beauty standards have not they’ve changed. Although perhaps the answer is that we should not jump from one standard of beauty to another; we should completely dismantle them.