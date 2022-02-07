“Be kind and love fully”: Bob Saget’s daughter shares a moving message in honor of her late father

U.S-. Since the sudden death of Bob Saget, his family and friends have not stopped reproducing the mantra under which the comedian lived, which is perhaps more necessary now than ever. On Friday, February 4, his daughter, Lara Sagittariuspublished an emotional tribute in Instagram in which he encourages others to live as his father did before he died on January 9.

“It is a gift to know that nothing was left unsaid. That I love you is all that matters. And that I wouldn’t have done anything different. When there is nothing to hold on to, I love you is all there is. Living a life with no regrets is saying it,” he wrote. Lara Sagittarius in his post on Instagram before revealing how he plans to honor his father’s memory, and urge others to follow the same path.

“My dad recently said that all he wanted to do was make people laugh and spread kindness and love. For me, honoring him is living that. No matter what life throws at you, be kind and love fully. And tell people how much I love them. Always,” he continued. Lara Sagittarius. The 32-year-old shared an old photo of her with her father and her sisters in which they are lying on the ground.

Bob Saget was found dead on January 9 in his hotel room in the The Ritz-Carlton in Orlandoone day after performing a stand-up show outside of Jacksonville, Fla.. Her family later confirmed the news, saying how “devastated” they were by his passing. In addition to Lara, the actor shares his daughters Aubrey, 34, and Jennifer, 29, with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Although we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world,” the family said in an official statement. Saget he was buried on January 14 in a private ceremony.