Barcelona converts necessity into virtue at the most opportune moment

BARCELONA — Barça needed a happy afternoon. The team needed her, Xavi needed her and the club needed her to recover a self-esteem so often slapped in the face in recent times.

He recovered it at the expense of an unknown Atlético, erratic and more surviving thanks to the rival’s concessions than to his own merits, who lost because the result could not be another but avoided a rout that flew over the Camp Nou for several minutes.

Barça, there are things that do not change, is still a kind of verbena in defense and is stumbling between the search for lost excellence and the mistakes that penalize it so much. This time he had everything, but he prevailed for what he deserved and despite his own mistakes.

The mistakes that resulted in two goals against, the blundering mistake of Dani Alves to blur his happy return with a totally avoidable expulsion and the mistake of, perhaps, thinking that Atlético, collapsed, was dead before time.

It was one of those days to remember for many, especially for Alves himself for his return and for Piqué, who celebrated his 593rd game as a Barça first team player to match the legendary Carles Puyol and is already in fifth place in the historical ranking of the Barca.

It was also the afternoon of Alves, who said goodbye to the Camp Nou with a 5-0 win against Espanyol on May 8, 2016, leaving the club without even remotely imagining that history would give him the opportunity to return when many footballers they can hardly think of a golden retirement or hanging up their boots straight.

But he, stubborn like few others, offered himself a hundred times to Barça until Xavi opened the door for him… And at 38 years old he showed that he still has enough, or a lot, to offer.

2,100 days passed between that farewell and this reunion with a fan who adores him and does not take anything else into account. Neither his attempts at anarchy, nor that, despite his seniority, he loses his temper when he should least do it. It almost doesn’t matter because the Barcelona fan is a special and different fan. Yours are yours. Above all and forever.

Jordi Alba. EFE/Alberto Estevez

And Dani Alves is one of these. It is living history of Barcelona as is Piqué, already the fifth player with the most games on the club’s books and only behind Leo Messi (778 games), Xavi Hernández (767), Andrés Iniesta (674) and Sergio Busquets (who added 659) that preceded him in this historical list in which Puyol was paired enjoying, finally, a victory and a happy day as it had not happened for a long time.

The team enjoyed, after all, and so did the fans of a victory as consistent as it was unexpected when Carrasco scored the 0-1 as soon as it started in a monumental (and not unknown) mistake by the local defense. He responded quickly to that cold blow thanks to Jordi Alba’s great goal and Gavi’s imperial header to turn the score around and give way to a first half in which Barça danced against an Atlético unable to be seen.

Overcome in all lines, the League champion was almost at the mercy of a Barça that surprised by its theoretical scheme, with Gavi on the wing, and overwhelmed Cholo Simeone, surpassed in all orders by Xavi in ​​the drawing of the match.





Adama presented himself with an excellence that few could have imagined from the outset, a direct protagonist in the comeback, and shouts of ‘Uruguayo’ were heard in the stands, with Luis Suárez on the pitch but directed at Ronald Araújo, a kind of new sheriff in the Barca defense and plenty of power to go on the attack and score 3-1 on the brink of halftime.

Then everything went crazy, Luis Suárez went to his appointment with the goal, which he did not celebrate, after the ecstasy of Dani Alves and before his expulsion, which left Aubameyang’s debut an anecdote but did not erase what was seen in a smiling Camp Nou, for end, with his Barça.

Nothing has earned this team more than the trust it deserves from its own. From here it will be necessary to prove it game by game, that maxim of Simeone that this time was a disaster. Because that is how the mattress party should almost be described.