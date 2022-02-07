Barbie leads avalanche of films based on games and toys

Hollywood looks for sources of inspiration, and commercial possibilities, anywhere. And toys, and even board games, are some that are explored by movie studios. The story has its highs and lows, but mainly lows: in 2015, in the head of filmmaker Paul Feig (Ghostbusters) was hovering around the idea of ​​making a movie based on Play-Doh, that dough for crafts, but the project was never heard of again.

Dungeons and Dragons, a popular role-playing game, had a movie in 2000 that did not make much of an impact. And little happened in the late 1980s with he-man (1987), in which Dolph Lundgren played the incarnation of the popular toy He-Man. But American cinema does not give up.

After a bumpy ride, Mattel, the company that owns He-Man, recently announced the scheduled start of filming in July for a new version of Masters of the Universe, with actor Kyle Allen in the role of He-Man (the project, at one point, had Noah Centineo in the role). The film, by brothers Aaron and Adam Nee, is a production between Netflix and Sony studios.

Mattel, which in 2018 revived its audiovisual production division, is currently focused on filming Barbie, the first film with flesh and blood actors based on the successful line of dolls, after twenty years making popular animated films released directly to video and, recently, on streaming platforms. Greta Gerwig, the acclaimed director of films like Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019), directs the film written by herself with her partner, fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story). With Margot Robbie in the main role, the plot of the film is kept under lock and key. It has only transpired that Ryan Gosling will be Ken.

With projects in different stages, Mattel is working to bring other of its products to the cinema, such as the Magic 8 Balls (for a horror franchise run by the production company Blumhouse) and the Rock Em Sock Em Robots for a film starring Vin Diesel. In addition, Jason Bateman’s company is preparing a film about other Mattel dolls, Chatty Cathy and Betsy Wetsy; and screenwriter Dan Mazer (Borat) prepares a story centered around the Big Jim action figure.

But the toy industry has another giant working on a variety of movies. Hasbro already has a blockbuster franchise that shows no signs of disappearing: in 2023 the seventh volume of the saga will debut transformerstitled Rise of the Beasts, with Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in the lead roles. And another film is already being worked on for 2024.

It was in 2019, in any case, that Hasbro reactivated its audiovisual machinery with the purchase of the production company Entertainment One, the house of the popular Peppa Pig. One of the biggest projects of this stage is a film adaptation of Dungeons and Dragons, starring Chris Pine, but about which little is currently known. A series for Netflix, directed by director Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice), sounds like a more concrete option.

Also working on an adaptation of the board game monopoly, with box office comedian Kevin Hart. The film in development will be directed by Tim Story (tom and jerry) with script by Andrew Niccol (The Truman Show). Finally, Jonathan Entwistle (creator of the series The End of the F***ing World) prepares a new film of the franchise power Rangers (the last one is from 2017).

