ATTENTION, REAL MADRID AND PSG: Kylian Mbappé’s resounding response on whether he ALREADY has decided his future

During the week, the daily bild from Germany assured that Kylian Mbappé already has an agreement with Real Madrid. In fact, the German media published that the definitive OK was reached for about 50 million euros gross per year (salary).

Well then Donatello He denied that he had made a decision about his future. Being February 06, 2022, the world champion maintains that he has not yet chosen anything. He even shared that the UEFA Champions League duel against the king of europe could change a lot of things.

For now, he only thinks about continuing to help PSG. He obviously wants to be differential in the tie against The whites and, thus, help the Parc des Princes club feel the European throne for the first time in its history.

KYLIAN MBAPPÉ: “MY DECISION HAS NOT YET BEEN MADE”

“My decision is not made. Playing against Real Madrid (in the UEFA Champions League) changes a lot of things. Even if I’m free to do what I want right now, I’m not going to talk to the opponent or do this kind of thing. I’m focused on beating Real Madrid, trying to make a difference. And then we’ll see what happens.”, declared the 23-year-old striker, as collected RMC Sports from an interview with Amazon Sport France.

He maintains the speech he gave a few weeks ago in CNN. This he said in late December: “For me it is not the time to talk about it, because we are in the most important part of the season. And we played against Real Madrid. The only thing on my mind is to beat Real Madrid in February and March. The other thing (his future) I don’t have in my mind. We are ready. And I’m ready to play and give everything for PSG.”

In short, there will be no news in February or March. After the series against Real Madrid, perhaps something will be known. And if not, then to wait until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Renew with PSG to continue playing alongside Neymar Júnior and Lionel Messi, or be Florentino Pérez’s new galactic? Kylian Mbappé has a nice problem.

Undefeated data. Kylian Mbappé has recorded 20 goals and 13 assists in 30 games played this season with PSG. Intractable.

Did you know…? Kylian Mbappé has 203 goals and 97 assists in 314 official matches at senior level. He was just 23 years old. Not even in FIFA.