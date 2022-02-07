Atlanta and Donald Glover arrive on the platform

The series directed and starring Donald Glover arrives on the platform with a third season on the horizon, although perhaps the platform’s greatest strength lies in the new movies that come to the catalog.

Series

Atlanta Season 1 & 2

The series directed at starring the singer, actor and director donald glover reaches the platform. In the city of Atlanta, two African-American cousins ​​get into the world of rap. Their professional evolution will be complicated by their different perception of art, product, success and other things. Its third season is one of the most anticipated.









Films

A Hidden Life

The latest film from the acclaimed American director arrives on Disney Plus Terrence Malik. Franz and Fani Jägerstätter are a happy married couple who live with their three daughters on their alpine farm in Sankt Radegund, Austria. They are peasants, they live and work surrounded by an impressive mountain landscape.

When World War II breaks out, men begin to endorse Nazism, but Franz does not allow himself to be swayed by the mainstream. He resists taking the oath to Hitler and becomes the first objector in a world of fervent nationalism and a growing ideology of hatred. The unconditional love of his wife and his unwavering faith will become his main allies to face the serious repercussions that his decision will cause.

Release date: February 9

Mr and Mrs smith

A new opportunity to relive the exciting film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The comfortable life of Jane Smith and John Smith does not prevent theirs from being a gray and bland marriage. Also, both they hide a secret for which their partner would be willing to kill: The two are secret agents, incredibly efficient assassins who work for organizations at odds with each other. They both discover a new source of excitement in their lives when it turns out they are hired to murder each other.

Release date: February 11

HighStrung

A young street hip hop violinist who plays in the new york subway he meets a ballerina studying on a scholarship at the Manhattan Conservatory of the Arts. With the help of a team of hip hop dance experts, they both try to win a dance competition that could change their lives forever.

Release date: February 11

Other premiere series

