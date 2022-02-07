At least four versions of Batman will hit the big screen this year

Until a few years ago, the big productions that decided to bet on superhero movies focused on giving a story to particular characters, in the case of Marvel they went for the less popular ones that, of course, with their MCU became quite profitable. , while DC played it safe with those already known and loved by the audience. At that time it was difficult to think of repeating characters in the same franchise with different versions.

Keep reading: The Batman: creepy advertising campaign shows one of the victims of the Riddler

For large productions it was worrying to think that the public would end up confused about whether or not their stories would be connected, if there would be continuity between one version and another. That was seen above all in the universe that DC raised on television and film. Little by little they found a way to be able to play with this particular element and make it exciting for the viewer instead of being confusing.

The clearest example of this strategy was the encounter between Ezra Miller’s Flash and Grant Gustin’s in Crisis on Infinite Earthslater Marvel would use the same strategy, but without looking for a simple cameo, but rather that three versions of the same character – Spider-Man – could collaborate to save the day and as a result we had the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%. Now DC Films and Warner Bros. will strike with one of their most treasured characters: Batman.

It is worth mentioning that Warner is going to work differently on the arrival of his different Bruce Waynes, since he will not necessarily have them within the same production, but each one will have his place. First, the proposal starring Robert Pattinson will arrive, which will be released the following month, then an animated version will be given for DC League of Super Pets, where it is sure to appear, but who will play it has not yet been confirmed and it is expected that the chosen one is between Diego Luna, Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz, actors who are confirmed in the cast, but their characters have not yet been revealed.

Continue with: The Batman: TV Spot highlights the brutality of the protagonist

The other two Bruce Waynes are going to share a scene in The Flash, and it is the legendary Michael Keaton with Ben Affleck, and there is still hope among some fans that the door will open for a surprise – perhaps a Christian cameo. Bale or one of the other Batmans from previous decades –. All four of these versions will take place on the big screen, but there has also been talk that Keaton could reprise his character in the HBO Max film Batgirl.

Without a doubt, this game will be quite exciting for all those who have grown up loving the character facing the opportunity not only to see the meeting between two of the already known, but also to meet Wayne from different points of view. This idea comes after most versions of the Dark Knight are presented as a playboy, while Matt Reeves’ The Batman will see a darker perspective of the protagonist in decline.

It may interest you: The Batman could surpass Batman vs Superman as the character’s highest grossing premiere

Within the comics, Batman has walked through completely different areas from one another and perhaps this is the ideal time for the same path to be undertaken in the cinema with the certainty that it will work. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to choose which version of him they prefer, without forgetting that meetings will always be well received if they know how to take advantage of the magic of nostalgia.