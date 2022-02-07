Ashton Kutcher arrived at his 44 springs divinely

The handsome Ashton Kutcher has his birthday this February 7th. It’s already 44 springs and that has to be celebrated, of course!

The Hollywood actor is happily married to the brand new Ukrainian Mila Kunis, an actress with whom he shares two children: Wyatt Isabelle (seven) and Dimitri Portwood (five).

In addition, Demi Moore’s ex-husband has a twin brother, but unfortunately he suffers from cerebral palsy and they are not identical.

Regarding the professional area, the native of Iowa has an extensive career in Hollywood marked by success. Let’s review some of his famous roles.

“That 70’s Show”

The star, whose full name is Christopher Ashton Kutcher, rose to stardom thanks to his role on this late ’90s show.

The also producer gave life to Michael Kelso, a rather comical, immature and womanizing adolescent character. It is important to mention that he shared credits with who today is his partner in real life.

Mila gave life to Jacky Burkhart and was also the girlfriend of today’s honoree in the American sitcom.

«Butterfly Effect»

This dramatic complex of cinema is one of the most impeccable works of Kutcher, who played Evan Treborn, a young man who mistakenly alters his future trying to overcome painful memories of his childhood.

The 2004 film is a mix between suspense and science fiction, but its crude plot makes anyone’s blood run cold.

According to IMDB, the man born under the sign of Aquarius did extensive research in psychology, mental disorders and chaos theory to prepare for his leading role in the film.

“JustMarried”

The Hollywood hottie is also a veteran in romantic comedies, as he has several of these on his resume, all of them successful.

In 2003 he starred in “Just Married” with the late actress Brittany Murphy, who was also his girlfriend in real life during the filming of this film.

The film follows Tom and Sarah, a couple of young people who meet in a noisy situation and quickly fall in love and marry; however, they will have to survive a grotesque and chaotic honeymoon to see how strong their love for each other is.

Also, the actors argued before filming a scene where they go in a vehicle that is buried in the snow and a previous discussion contributed to the tension of this part of the film, detailed IMDB.

“No Strings Attached”

In this 2011 romantic comedy, Kutcher co-starred as the gorgeous Natalie Portman. Both play Adam and Emma in this honeyed film, who meet again after meeting at a camp during their childhood and decide to have sexual relations without commitment; however, he quickly begins to fall in love with her.

Today’s birthday boy confessed that recording sex scenes was not something pleasant, since he sees them as very tedious to do. “I shot so many sex scenes that I was getting tired of it, I never thought that something related to sex would be something that would make me tired,” he said in an interview.