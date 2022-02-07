Ariana Grande and Finneas O’Connell could launch a collaboration

Ariana Grande conquered the music industry with her album “Positions”, but it seems that she could have an AS up her sleeve and collaborate with Billie Eilish’s brother.

The Florida native recently released the deluxe version of her album, which included four new songs and one of them was dedicated to her fiancé. Dalton Gomez. Since then, the singer is preparing for her next projects that include musical collaborations or new videos.

As part of the promotions for the 2021 GRAMMY, Finneas O’Connell, brother of Billie Eilish, talked about her work and raised fans’ hopes for a possible collaboration with Ariana Grande. The musician is known for producing and composing the biggest hits of his career together with his sister.

Ariana Grande is no stranger to collaborations, although he usually performs them mostly together with female artists. In his repertoire he has singles with Justin Bieber and Mac Miller, but the winner for Best Producer in 2020 could be his new project.

ARIANA GRANDE AND FINNEAS O’CONNELL COULD COLLABORATE TOGETHER

In his interview, the brother of billie eilish was questioned about Ariana Grande and the producer praised the singer by saying that she doesn’t even need it. LOL He also declared himself a fan of her music and described her as someone incredible.

Over one collaboration, Finneas O’Connell He did not rule out the idea of ​​accepting a project with her. He explained that he is interested, but is only waiting for an invitation to write a song together or be a producer and composer of it.

The Arianators They expressed their support in social networks before the possibility of this musical duo. Nowadays, Ariana Grande compete in the GRAMMY to Best Performance for Rain On Me by Lady Gaga. billie eilish She’s also nominated for several categories, so her musical success and talent could bode well for them to join forces for a song in the future.

Up to now, Ariana Grande He has not responded to the proposal, but his fans began to make requests on social networks for it to become a reality.

In addition to this possible project with his brother, Ariana Grande could also launch a new collaboration for the new album of Demi lovato.