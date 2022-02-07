Angelina Jolie shows the transformation of two of her children in networks | EFE

Since Angelina Jolie became present on Instagram has not stopped adding followers, currently it already exceeds 10 million, and although at first the Hollywood actress He decided to open his account to use it as a megaphone to expose the situation in Afghanistan, now he decided to share something more personal.

And it is that in her last post on Instagram, Angelina Jolie shared two photographs in which we can see her older daughters reading a book and according to the actress of maleficentthe titles that we see in the images are some of the favorites to read at home, he even asked his followers what their favorite book is.

Now, in the images that the actress from Lara Croft: tomb Raider we see your daughter Zahara Joli-Pitt 16 years old who smiles for the camera in a friendly way while holding the book in his hands “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison which has been considered a controversial novel.

And it is that the book that boasts the daughter of Angelina Jolie, tells the story of a young African-American woman who is constantly insulted for her gestures and the color of her skin, for which she develops an inferiority complex that leads her to generate an obsession with blue eyes; the story speaks of racism, incest and child abuse.

In the second photograph we can see Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt who since 2019 bears the legal name of John Jolie-Pitt and in the photo recommends the book “The Dark Lady” by Akala, which is a novel for teenagers that tells the story of an orphan who becomes a peasant and an outsider to survive, haunted by the dreams of the mysterious dark lady.

So in this way, Angelina Jolie shared with us how big two of her children are and her passion for reading, a habit that is perfect to foster in young people, so Brad Pitt’s ex-wife decided to show two book suggestions in case someone has run out of ideas on what to read.

But it also served so that we can see how big their offspring are, although recently we were able to see them in some photographs taken by the paparazzi, but without a doubt the followers of Angelina Jolie appreciate much more that it is the actress herself who shares photos of her family.

The rights of young people

It is no secret to anyone that Angelina Jolie She has been characterized as an activist for human rights and that is why in one of her recent posts she sent a powerful message to young people because she stated that their rights have the same value as those of adults.

“Children have rights just like adults and should have the power and agency to claim them. For the past few years I have been working with @amnesty and Geraldine Van Bueren QC on a book that aims to help young people do just this,” said Angelina Jolie.

