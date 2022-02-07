Angelina Jolie publishes the desperate letter of a young Afghan

Desperate request for help from Afghanistan through Angelina Jolie. The actress published on Saturday on her Instagram account the letter from a young Afghan woman who asked for help and in which she stated that she could not go out or speak because she was a woman due to the current situation in her country since she met again under the Taliban regime.

Jolie, as a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, made public the excerpt from the letter sent by this young Afghan in which she recounted the atrocities experienced by women in her country. ‘A young woman in Afghanistan sent me this letter. I am protecting her identity but she has not been able to go back to school since the Taliban took over,” the actress wrote.





In the letter you can read: “I feel that women are not allowed to speak. (…) Their rights are taken away. A few weeks ago, when the Taliban arrested two women who raised their voices to ask for our rights and freedom, I thought that it was the end and that maybe I would not be able to go out or even speak again because I am a woman.”

In the carousel of images that the actress shared, the dates and names of the activists who were kidnapped and disappeared appear, such as Alia Azizi, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Mursal Ayar, Zahra Mohammadi and Tamana Zaryab Paryani and her three sisters. In this context, Angelina Jolie He called on his more than 12 million followers on Instagram to “follow what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are taken from their homes at gunpoint at night and disappeared.” “Please help make sure they are not forgotten,” she pleaded.





