Andrew Garfield’s acting setback and Will Smith’s paternity

By Edgar Rocca.

Every year the nominations for the Oscars begin the countdown to the final gala. This Tuesday, February 08, this year’s will be announced, whose final night will take place on Sunday, March 27. In a gala that seems to be better than the cold one of 2021, which saw the audience drop to its lowest point in history. This year we find the competition in the best actor section interesting. Mainly because of the work of Will Smith and Andrew Garfield.

The specialists take the nomination of these two actors for granted, in fact, they together with Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog), Denzel Washington (Macbeth) and Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) lead the bets to be nominated, added to the fact that are the 5 nominees for Best Actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. What is worth limiting is the guild with the largest number of voters in the academy.

A little more than three thousand people (an unfortunate figure) saw in theaters in Venezuela directed king richard by Reinaldo Marcus Green Y starring Will Smith, for which he won the deflated Golden Globe at the beginning of 2022. I couldn’t see the film in theaters but it immediately went on HBO Max, where I enjoyed it on a Saturday at 9 in the morning while my daughter just newborn took a nap.

Beyond the award, Smith is in one of his best jobs and announces the strong fight he will have with the former Spiderman Andrew Garfield who also won a balloon in this edition for his work in tick tick boom, the debut feature by famed Broadway musical composer and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, available on Netflix.

These films are biopics, which have the seal of “good films” on them but not enough to be winners of the Oscar for Best Film, for this reason, an award in an important category such as Best Actor would be the final success for them. . In king richard We see Will Smith as Richard Williams, the headstrong father of Venus and Serena Williams, who, through his strict upbringing, shaped the greatest players in modern tennis history.

Smith has long shown that he is an actor with a broader range than that of the charismatic Prince of Rap, a series that gave him worldwide fame. Already in 2002 we saw how he achieved his first Oscar nomination and changed physically, gaining weight to become the legendary heavyweight boxer Mohamed Ali, in the biopic directed by Michael Mann. That year the award went to the eternal Denzel Washington, who by the way, this year has the opportunity to beat Marlon Brando in nominations and tie Al Pacino with 9.

His final demonstration was in the moving Looking for happiness for many the version with a happy ending of Life is Beautiful, there Smith brought us all to tears, playing a single father in serious financial straits struggling against adversity. Will’s happiness in the last shot of the film was the happiness of thousands who saw the film. There he got his second nomination but lost to Forest Whitaker who won by The last King of Scotland. Leonardo Di Caprio, Ryan Gosling and the legendary Peter O’Toole also competed that year.

15 years have passed since that last nomination. Smith has kept trying with dramatic characters in films with mixed results and the occasional action or superhero movie. Thus managing to maintain his star status for more than thirty years. It’s time for your Oscar. It is not his best role, but he manages to put together a film with few or no renowned actors, a young independent director and a story with few commercial possibilities as its box office result demonstrated.

Its director proves to be solvent and surely more films will come from now on. There is a moment in the film where it seems that the script or the director leaves Will without his “great acting scene” and it is that Aunjanue Ellis, his partner in the film, who plays Oracene Price, mother of the tennis players, manages to overshadow him. It is the scene where they argue in the kitchen and where she reproaches him for the importance of raising the girls and the many efforts he also made to raise them.

The false climax, necessary for the story, serves as a prelude to the scene of Richard talking to Venus. Taking us to that deep place of the character, where he exposes all his fears, shortcomings and motivations. And it is that Will Smith is far from Richard Williams, in appearance, in personality, and even so he manages to pull off the role and let us forget that he is the same man that we have seen as the prince of rap, as Ali or as Chris Gardner in Looking for happiness.

King Richard is a project for Will Smith to take an Oscar. His wife is a producer of the film, with his company they raised the 50 million that the film cost and, except for the poor box office results, excused for this time of lean cows due to the pandemic, in the awards section the critics have been consistent in rewarding or nominate Smith. An Oscar that many owe him will be the icing on the cake.

Next, we come across the work that sentimentally seems superior to Smith’s. And it’s Andrew Garfield’s in Tick tick Boom. At the moment I heard that they spoke of the actor’s acting setback after this film, I could not help but defend him and get him the virtues that American specialists have also valued in this awards season.

Garfield is not a stranger. Nothing happens if he doesn’t win it either, he enjoys a nomination for Hacksaw Ridge, that war film by Mel Gibson where he saved many companions, despite not carrying a weapon on the war front. But it was also the Spiderman transition between Tobey Macguire and trendy boy Tom Holland. It has been directed by great directors such as David Fincher in Social network and Martin Scorsese in Be quiet.

What happens with Garfield, we will not see it in any other actor in the season. He not only acts and convinces, but dances, sings and empathizes even with a spectator who doesn’t like musicals like me. In his biopic it is easy to empathize with the struggles of his character, who dreams of directing a great musical work, but also has to deal with the frustration of being close to 30 years old without fulfilling his dreams, working to make ends meet and other personal distractions that are universal, such as heartbreak or the illness of loved ones.

Garfield leaves with an outstanding note, for the completeness of his performance. In addition, its execution coincides with the debut of someone who is no longer that “talented of Latin origins” but a respected artist and at his best in the industry, such as Lin Manuel Miranda. That he makes an outstanding and mature first work, tackling a true story, of a man who was a great talent who could not enjoy being called “artist” and that is a success in Miranda’s proposal. Make us turn to a story with a sad ending, and for many known, but that does not have the focus of the story.

Garfield gives us one of the best moments of the script and of his work, when he talks on the phone with his agent. The dialogues between them sum up the spirit of the film and comfort everyone’s soul. Garfield should not win the Oscar, but sentimentally he is the winner of many, including me, and accepting that Will and his career deserve the recognition, because that’s the business, that’s the dynamic.

There is a tendency that Benedict Cumberbatch may end up dethroning Will Smith, as he is the head of the biggest movie of the season, with an experienced and valued director as Jane Campion, a deep story based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel And that seems to be the film that will finally give the Oscar for best film to a Netflix production.

Any of the three deserves the award. But we would vote for Will Smith and as a second option the empathetic work of Andrew Garfield. Tomorrow we will find out about the nominees, and finally on February 27, at the actors’ union gala, we will see more clearly the outcome of March 27.