An América player to free interpretation after the defeat: group or individual message?

A player from the Águilas del América squad led by Santiago Solari sent a freely interpreted message after the defeat against Atlético de San Luis for matchday four of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

The Eagles of America lost again in Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX and the situation is increasingly worrying. It is that the table of positions does not lie, beyond that to the directed ones of Santiago Solari they still have to complete their game on day two, the team does not find its way either in football or in attitude.

In this sense, after the fall in this case before the Athletic Saint Louis by 3 to 2 in the Aztec stadiumthe Little Indian at a press conference and Alvaro Fidalgo at the exit of the local dressing room in contact with some journalists, they were the protagonists who gave voice to the unease that invades the institution at this time cream blue.

But in addition, there was a member of the main group of the America club that was coupled to the words of the coach and the Spanish midfielder, but that was not entirely clear. To begin with, he did not do it in front of the microphones, but with a message that he issued through the channel that is increasingly common and frequented by today’s athletes, which are social networks.

Is about santiago naveda. The juvenile made a publication in his verified account of Twitterin which he was not direct enough to determine if it is a message for someone else or if it is simply a sentence with which he tries to motivate himself, because for the second consecutive meeting, Santiago Solari did not take it into account to enter even a few minutes.

“Those who did not have difficult moments do not triumph. Those who went through them, fought and did not give up, triumph”launched the youth squad the Eaglesthat so far Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MXhe was barely able to play a minute in the match on the first date against Club Puebla at Cuauhtemoc Stadium.