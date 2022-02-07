AMLO visits Military College to do cardio

Digital Millennium and Liliana Padilla

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador visited this Sunday the Heroic Military Collegewhere he took advantage to exercise for your cardiovascular healthin addition to emphasizing that he will continue to fight corruption.

From the military camp located in Tlalpan, the president toured the area and said that he may fall, “but I’m going to get up.”

Through Twitter, the President commented that this can be achieved thanks to medical advances, among other recommendations such as walking.

“Not only flat, but going up and down mountains, which is what I’m doing here at the Military College,” said the president.

López Obrador said he felt very proud to represent the people of Mexico and “to be living an interesting time and a stellar moment in our history, to be able to transform Mexico, end corruption and help the most needy, the dispossessed, the forgotten, the poor and the marginalized.”

The President recalled the motto of the Association of Retirees and Pensionerswhich was headed by Eduardo Escárcega and which said: “Stop fighting is like starting to die”.

“You can’t beat someone who doesn’t know how to surrender or, as was the motto of the Association of Retirees and Pensioners, led by Eduardo Escárcega, Lalitomay he rest in peace, they said ‘stopping fighting is like starting to die’, it’s not that dramatic, but it iswe must fight to live and to live with dignity“Lopez Obrador stressed.

This is how he walked through the forest around the campus, which has characteristic mountainous areas, so he said “I can fall, but I’m going to get up”.

“You have to keep walking to continue with the mission that one has entrusted to you by the people of Mexico, I feel very proud to represent the people of Mexico and to be living an interesting time, a stellar moment in our history, to be able to transform Mexico , end corruption and help those most in needto the dispossessed, to the forgotten, to the poor marginalized of Mexico, a hug,” he concluded.

