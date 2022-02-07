Always pretty! Greeicy boasted of her beauty and generated a huge wave of comments

COLOMBIA – Greeicy She is one of the most beloved artists in the entertainment world. Currently, the native of Cali She is going through her best days, not only as a singer but also as a woman. In addition to preparing for her great return to the stage, the Colombian is in the sweet wait. Very soon she will become a mother.

Said by the father-to-be, Mike Bay, the baby will arrive during the next month of April. And although to date the sex is unknown, they recently revealed that if she were a girl her name would be Sand and if it is a boy it will be called Kai. A detail that increased the excitement of the fans to meet who will be the new member of the family.

In the midst of the impact it has generated on social networks, Greeicy shared a new photo from his profile Instagram in which she boasts of one of her greatest attributes: beauty. A few hours ago, the singer of “Los Besos” made a new publication where she showed herself perfectly made up and dazzled a large part of her 18 million followers.

“Very serious or what? Today we talk about Wild Rhythm all day, ”the actress also wrote to accompany the post. Many fans reacted to her appearance and let her know how well her pregnancy stage suits her. “Beautiful”, “Very beautiful or what”, “Anyway you are divine” and “What a woman” were some of the comments that could be read.

As the artist said, its publication occurs in the middle of the promotion of ‘Rhythm wild‘, a series of Netflix which will be available to the public from next March 2. In this new film production Greeicy will be the protagonist. A new opportunity to see the Colombian doing one of the things she likes so much: acting.