All the series and movies that arrive on Netflix this week

Love is blind: Japan – February 8

On the eve of Valentine’s Day, Netflix welcomes a new reality show. A few days ago, the reality Playing with fire became a trend within the platform. Now a new proposal is coming, this time from Japan.

It is a program in which single men and women participate with the desire to find the love of their lives, leaving aside the conventional date format. They will meet people they have never met before, go on dates, get engaged, and return to the real world to plan the wedding before the big day.

(Dis)enchantment (Part 4) – February 9

After a long wait, the new season of the animated series created by Matt Groening arrives. The strip narrates the adventures of the unorthodox Princess Bean accompanied by Elfo and the demon Luci. The new episodes will pick up the events of the last season, which anticipates a discovery with strong revelations that could change Dreamland history forever.

Mamma Mia: Again and Again – February 9

The sequel to the hit Mamma Mia arrives on Netflix. This sequel traces the origins of the familiar characters in the first film, taking us back to the 80s and the beginning of everything. It features performances by Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Dominic Cooper, Andy Garcia, Cher, and Meryl Streep.

Inventing Anna – February 11

This week finally comes the miniseries Inventing Anna. This is the new fiction created by Shondaland, the producer of Shonda Rhimes, the person behind titles such as Grey’s Anatomy Y Bridgerton.

This series, starring Julia Garner, tells the story of Anna Delvey and how she tricked New York’s elite into thinking she was a European heiress. This production is based on a true story from a journalistic investigation ‘How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People’.

“A journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the legendary German Instagram heiress who stole the hearts of the New York social scene and stole their money too. But is Anna the biggest con artist or is she just the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and the reporter races against the clock to answer the biggest question in New York: who is Anna Delvey?

Love is Blind (Season 2) – February 11

comes the second season of this captivating reality show where a group of single people search for the love of their lives… without ever having seen each other face to face. Will they be in love or disappointed?

Toy Boy (Season 2) – February 11

This week comes the new season of Toy Boy, the Spanish series that swept the premiere of its first installment in 2019. The series tells the story of Hugo Beltrán, a young stripper who wakes up one day next to a corpse, the husband of his lover, and is quickly indicted as the prime suspect.

In the second season, it is shown that Hugo manages to prove his innocence, but in return he has gained dangerous enemies who seek revenge.

At my height 2 – February 11

In 2019 the first installment of Tall Girl, which tells the story of Jodi, a young woman who for years has been self-conscious about her height. Being the tallest girl in the school, she has never been comfortable with her appearance, until she decides to overcome her insecurities.

In this sequel, ava mitchell She gets back into Jodi’s shoes, who is now the popular girl, very sure of herself, with a boyfriend and ready to be the great protagonist of the school dance. However, as her popularity grows, so do her insecurities. This new situation will put their current relationships and the new ones to come to the test.

