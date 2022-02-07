Al Jazira, Monterrey’s rival for fifth place in the Club World Cup

Al Jazira was beaten 6-1 by Al Hilal, who will face Chelsea; Rayados will fight for fifth place next Wednesday against the Arab team

ARAB EMIRATES — The Al-Hilal came back and thrashed Al Jazeera (6-1) to reach the semifinals of the Club World Cup where they will face Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the Al Jazeera will face Monterey Striped next Wednesday in duel for fifth place in the contest.

Al Jazeera was beaten by Al Hilal. EFE

The team from Riyadh, champion of the Asian Champions League, led by the Portuguese Leonardo Jardim, straightened out a match that went awry after a quarter of an hour, when the locals took advantage.

Al Jazeera Abu Dhabi, who beat Pirae in the first phase, seized the first clear chance they had to open the scoring and take the lead. It was thanks to Malian Abdoulay Diaby that Marcel Keizer’s Dutch team took the lead.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

It didn’t take long for Al Hilal to put the situation in order and capture the distance between the teams. In three minutes he turned the scoreboard. He equalized thanks to Nigerian Odion Ighalo in minute 37 and in minute 40 it was Brazilian Matheus Pereira who put the visitors ahead.

With the score in favor, Jardim’s team did not lose control of the game despite the enthusiasm of the Al Jazeera It started to decline in the second half.

At match time Mohamed Kanno took advantage of a pass from Pereira to score the third and sentence the classification. And in minute 78 it was Salem Al Dawsari who increased the result after receiving a ball from Moussa Marega who scored the fifth with two from the end. The Peruvian Andre Carrillo, from a penalty, rounded off the win, from a penalty, in added time.

With the triumph of Al-Hilal the semi-finals of the Club World Cup were completed. The Riyadh team will face Chelsea on Wednesday, at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium. On Tuesday, the Al-Ahly will face the palm trees.