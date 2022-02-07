Ajax sack Marc Overmars for inappropriate messages

Mark Overseasdirector of football Ajaxwill leave the Dutch club “with immediate effect” due to “a series of inappropriate messages sent to several female colleagues over an extended period of time,” the club announced in a statement published on Sunday night on its official website.

“I’m ashamed. Last week I was faced with reports about my behavior and how it had affected others. Unfortunately, I didn’t realize the line I was crossing, but that has become clear to me in the last few days. I felt enormous pressure. I apologize,” he explained. Overseas in statements collected on the website of the Dutch team.

Almost a decade at Ajax

Since the summer of 2012, the former player of the Barcelona or of Arsenal He has been the football director of the Ajax.

“This is a dramatic situation for everyone involved in some way. It is devastating for women who have had to suffer this behavior. When we learned of this, we acted immediately, carefully deliberating and weighing what was best to do, all in consultation with the CEO Edwin go right He and with the assistance of an external expert”, explained Leen Meijaard, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, in the statement of the Ajax.

“Mark He is probably the best director of football the world has ever had. Ajax. We improve and extend your contract for a reason. But unfortunately, he has crossed the line, so continuing as director was not an option, as he himself recognized, “he added. Meijaard.

“The situation seems terrible for everyone and I agree with the words of They read Meijaard. In my role, I also feel responsible for helping my colleagues. A safe sports and work environment is very important. Marc and I have been playing together since the early ’90s, first in the Ajax and then with the national team, and we have been teammates on the board of the Ajax for almost ten years. This has now come to a very abrupt end. This news will also be a blow to all who care about the Ajax”, he pointed Edwin Go right Hegeneral director of the entity.

