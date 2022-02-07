Ajax fires Marc Overmars, manager who influenced Edson Álvarez to go to the Netherlands

The former Arsenal and Barcelona footballer was accused of sending a series of “inappropriate messages” to his teammates

Ajax fire to Marc Overmars, the manager who influenced Edson Alvarez went to the Netherlands, due to accusations of “inappropriate messages” that she sent to several of her teammates in the Dutch team.

“The Director of Football Affairs, Marc Overmars, will leave Ajax with immediate effect. He made this decision after several discussions in recent days with the Supervisory Board and CEO Edwin van der Sar, in which he communicated his intentions to them. A series of inappropriate messages sent to various teammates over an extended period of time underlie her decision to leave the club,” Ajax said in a statement.

Marc Overmars will not continue as Ajax manager. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Overseas, since last week, had been singled out for “inappropriate messages”, once the Ajax did the necessary investigations, decided to fire his director of football affairs.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t realize I was crossing a line with this, but that became clear to me in the last few days. Suddenly I felt enormous pressure. I apologize. Certainly, for someone in my position, this behavior is unacceptable. Now I see it too. But it’s too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax. This has a great impact on my private situation. That’s why I’m asking everyone to leave me and my family alone,” Overmars apologized at his farewell.

Overseas was key for the Mexican Edson Alvarez will arrive at Ajax in 2019. Now, the former Arsenal and Barcelona player must leave the club due to disciplinary problems.

“Marc is probably the best director of football the world has ever had. Ajax. We improve and extend your contract for a reason. But unfortunately, he has crossed the line, so continuing as a director was not an option, as he himself acknowledged,” said Leen Meijaard, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.