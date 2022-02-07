AFC team links fifth victory in the Pro Bowl

The team of the American Conference (AFC) has linked five consecutive wins over that of the National Conference (NFC) by winning this Sunday by 41-35 in the Pro Bowl of the NFL.

In 48 editions of the Pro Bowl played since 1970, the AFC he has won 26 games to 22 in the NFC.

The great absentee this year was the passer of the Buccaneers, Tom Brady, who recently opted for withdrawal. Brady is a true national team record holder Pro Bowl with 15, and is considered the best in NFL history.

The set of the American Conference was directed by mike vabel, coach of the titans. Y matt lafleur, of the Packers, was in charge of leading the National team.

Vrabel and LaFleur led their respective formations to be the best in their conferences in the regular season.

The defensive end of the raiders, Maxx Crosby, who blocked three passes, had two sacks and was named defensive player of the game.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was the best offensive player in the game.

In the first offensive series of the NFC the linebacker of the Colts, Darius Leonard, read Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s intentions and intercepted to slip into the end zone and put the AFC ahead 7-0 on a defensive touchdown.

In the next NFC series the quarterback was Kirk Cousins ​​of the Vikings, tied the duel with a TD pass to 49ers running back Kyle Juszczyk.

In the first attack of the AFC, quarterback Justin Herbert, 23, showed his precision with a delivery to his tight end Mike Andrews of the Ravens, who allowed him to retake the lead 14-7.

The NFC returned to the offense with Russell Wilson of the Seahawks, a nine-time Pro Bowler, who was intercepted by Christopher Jackson, the leader of the Patriots’ defense.

The interception fest continued with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the AFC.

Mahomes failed to hit raider Hunter Renfrow in anticipation of Bucs cornerback Antoine Winfield, who pulled his team within 14-13.

In the second quarter Myles Garrett of the Browns stole the ball from the NFC offense and made it 22-13.

In his second appearance in the game, Kyler Murray finally passed for a TD against Buc Mike Evans, which cut it to 22-21.

In his next at-bat, Justin Herbert connected again with Mike Andrews, scoring two in the game, which extended the lead to 28-21 in favor of the AFC.

In the third quarter Mac Jones of the Patriots managed to spin the longest offensive drive of the game, 95 yards, which culminated in a delivery to the end zone, 34-21, for Hunter Renfrow, cornerback of the Raiders.

The AFC’s dominance stretched the lead to 41-21 a series later on Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ rushing touchdown.

Kyler Murray came back in the fourth quarter to pull the NFC closer to 41-28 with a catch by Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. The reaction was prolonged with another touchdown pass, now for Dalvin Cook Vikings running back, who made it 41-35.

The NFL all-star duel was played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is the event prior to Super Bowl LVI that they will play Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13 at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood (California).

