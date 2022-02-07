A few months after its premiere, Halo Infinite has already lost thousands of players on Steam

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

343 Industries surprised thousands of fans when it launched the multiplayer of halo-infinite in mid-November 2021. A few weeks later, the single-player campaign debuted and lived up to most expectations. Without a doubt, this new installment of the franchise was a success. Unfortunately, he is now struggling to retain the attention of the community.

A few hours after the surprise launch of its multiplayer section, halo-infinite reached an impressive record of 167,775 concurrent players on Steam, a number that later climbed to 256,619 concurrent users.

In case you missed it: Halo Infinite: 343i Delays Cooperative Campaign and Forge Mode Announcements

Naturally, the hype for the project began to dissipate as the weeks went by, a phenomenon that happens with practically any multiplayer experience. However, the rate at which halo-infinite lose players is alarming.

The beginning of the end? Halo infinite lost thousands of users in a few months

As of this writing, the sci-fi shooter has 19,796 concurrent players on Steam. Although these are very healthy numbers, it is undeniable that it is far from the most popular experiences on the platform.

Image via Steam Charts

To contextualize, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has 880,250 concurrent users, while dota 2 it does the same with 638,187 simultaneous players. In the top 5 we also find proposals such as PUBG: Battlegrounds Y apex legends.

So that, halo-infinite It is currently in the 75th position of the most played titles on Steam. This, to a certain extent, is alarming if we consider that its multiplayer section is free-to-play.

On the other hand, the game’s popularity on consoles also declined. According to the portal ForbesHalo Infinite dropped out of the top 5 most popular Xbox games, and now sits at number 6. While it’s still hugely popular on consoles, it’s concerning considering it’s available through Xbox Game Pass.

Finally, the shooter is not experiencing its best moment on Twitch either. As of this writing, he has close to 4,100 viewers, which is a far cry from the 225,167 viewers he reached during his first week on the market.

Image via Twitch

Why is Halo Infinite losing players?

Although the multiplayer was liked by many players, it is undeniable that it debuted with some serious problems. For starters, Battle Pass progression was controversial, forcing the developers to readjust and improve the entire system. On the other hand, the prices of some cosmetic items also raised some eyebrows.

Finally, the cheaters began to make mischief in the games, which evidently reduced the enjoyment of thousands of players.

It is to be hoped that these problems caused many players to decide to abandon the shooter. Either way, 343 Industries isn’t throwing in the towel and is already working on new content that will hopefully bring a section of the community back.

But tell us, do you still play halo-infinite? What do you think is the reason for their loss of players? Let us read you in the comments.

halo-infinite is available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Follow this link to find more news related to him.

Related Video: The Good, the Bad, and the Meh of Halo Infinite

Fountain