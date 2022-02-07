A crossing police saves the life of a little girl who was going to be run over

  • UP NEXT

    Sebastian Yatra confesses that he produces each of his new songs

    01:15

  • Jossef talks about the process he has taken to achieve success in music

    03:21

  • Cristina Eustace presents her new song ‘Regresa’, a song to dedicate

    04:06

  • Cristiano Ronaldo said he will not give his son a cell phone

    02:29

  • Natti Natasha gives advice to Anuel AA’s girlfriend

    02:51

  • Kanye West fights in networks with Kim Kardashian on the education of their children

    03:01

  • La Sonora Santanera and Sonora Dinamita unite their talents in concert

    01:30

  • Zharick León talks about the musical repertoire in the new season of Pasión de Gavilanes

    04:35

  • This was the sensual beginning of Sofia Vergara’s career | You don’t escape from me

    02:04

  • “I shouldn’t even be alive.” Jorge Salinas confesses that he suffered a serious lung disease

    01:28

  • A man from the Contenders or a woman from the Celebrities could be eliminated from Exatlón USA.

    01:34

  • “He has no intention of coming back.” They assure that Pilar Montenegro will not be in Garibaldi’s documentary

    01:43

  • Chiquis Rivera helped a man who suffered from depression after coming out of the closet

    02:53

  • “Threats to journalists are a crime.” Anabel Hernández criminally denounces Andrés García

    02:09

  • Is it true that taking an aspirin a day prevents heart attacks?

    03:05

  • Choose the appropriate underwear for the romantic date of Valentine’s Day

    03:22

  • Oscar de la Hoya celebrated his birthday in underwear with his girlfriend | Like or dislike

    02:24

  • “I don’t know who Luis Gerardo is.” Geraldine Bazán says that it is better to keep relationships private

    01:57

  • New York schools start with vegan food Fridays

    01:03

  • Andrea Meza tells us about her experience joining Telemundo

    07:09

