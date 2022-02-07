8 series starring women from Amazon Prime Video

We will not tire, at least for a long time, of recommend series television, in this case available on Amazon Prime Video. We wanted to pay a small tribute to the productions whose nerve center has one or more women, because the world of the seventh art and television already has a wide range of works where the female universe is portrayed in a multitude of spectra and situations. If you want series of this style, as we recommend series similar to The Bold Type on Netflix, do not hesitate to take a look at this article.

We do not promise that productions from amazon Prime Video do justice, especially those that already have decades in their creation, at the time of equality that we try to achieve as a society, but we do believe that we have chosen a representation balanced enough to portray the feminine power.

Amazon Prime Video offers you to cross the veil of equality

Whether you were looking for series where the woman be so brave What direct, as happens in the essential La viuda, as if you prefer to check how the mix of english humor Y female heartburn they marry perfectly, on Fleabag, the Amazon platform Prime Video has the series you were looking for.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

If television series could be defined with characters, the vivid portrait of this work would have the face of Rachel Brosnahan, the indisputable cornerstone of North American production and that will take us on a journey through the U.S of the decade of the 50’s, where one woman, dishonorably divorced from her husband, wanted stand out in the world of comedy and managed, in addition to being self-sufficient, to be able to lift people out of their seats and us from the sofa, breaking into applause. Addiction in series with quick frames Y unforgettable characters.

Year: 2017

Seasons: 3

Available episodes: 26

Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Undone

Under a peculiar point of view, that of a fiction series that cannot be considered animation, but that does not show us actors and actresses with their faces of flesh and blood either, we find a different production, both for the assembly technique used and for a plot that borders, on many occasions, the fantasy genre, simply to accompany the protagonist of the story, Soul, who suffers a traffic accident and that, after waking up, will start seeing his father, already passed away, and will embark on a travel beyond time.

Year: 2019

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 8

Approximate duration: 20 minutes

homecoming

With the unexpected appearance of an incredible Julia Roberts in this TV series from amazon Prime Video, Homecoming will follow in the footsteps of Heidi Bergman, a woman who works in a installation which helps soldiers to do the transition from military life to civilian life. After several years, Heidi, which has already started new life, living with her mother and working as a waitress, she runs into a Department of Defense auditor who wants know the real reasons why you left the facilities of the Geist Group. It will be at that moment when the protagonist of this story realizes that there is a hidden story to what she had been telling herself for the last few years.

Year: 2018

Seasons: 2

Available episodes: 17

Approximate duration: 30 minutes

little fires everywhere

that the women are taking over many major television productions, a clear example is the essential The Morning Show, it is a great news to achieve a desired equality in the world of entertainment and, furthermore, it strengthens our theory that those works with female protagonists have a greater dramatic load. In this case, we can be spectators of a huge duel on the small screen between Kerry Washington Y Reese witherspoon, in a production that will take us to meet a seemingly perfect family and how the arrival of a mother and her daughter will change their lives forever.

Year: 2020

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 8

Approximate duration: 60 minutes

The widow

We sail to the United Kingdom and there we will meet the protagonist of this TV series from amazon Prime Video, Kate Beckinsale, a woman that she thought her husband was dead three years ago, in a spectacular plane crash, but will end up discovering that he is alive in the Congo. Georgia Wells, name of the protagonist, observes a almost identical man her husband in a News and choose travel immediately to Kinshasa for uncover the truth about whether her husband really died in the accident. The reason for the decision fake your own death will be one of the great unknowns to be resolved by Georgia, although there are still more answers which it will try to locate when it comes face to face with the deceased miraculously returned from the dead.

Year: 2019

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 8

Approximate duration: 45 minutes

It has written a crime

It is impossible not to comb gray hair and not meet Jessica Fletch, one of the private investigators most important of the small screen, interpreted in a subtle, cheerful and elegant way by the wonderful Angela Landsbury. This television series, which features more than ten seasons to his credit, tells us about the aforementioned detective, which is actually a novel writer of mystery and crimes, who will do everything possible to solve complicated investigations and see to it that thugs are thrown in jail.

Year: 1985

Seasons: 12

Available episodes: 274

Approximate duration: 45 minutes

scandal

Kerry Washington shows us his interpretive skills in a Serie television, available on Amazon Prime Video, where she plays a character based on Judy Smith, Press Officer of the George Bush administration and who also happens to be a co-executive producer of the series. The plot takes place in the capital of the United States, Washington D.C., and focuses on the agency Olivia Pope & Associates. olivia, a lawyer by profession, and her staff take care of manage crises and scandals. Their customers are counted by dozens, highlighting the very President of the United States. His mission, and that of his team, is protect and defend the image and lives of its clients, normally belonging to the elite of the country.

Year 2012

Seasons: 7

Available episodes: 134

Approximate duration: 45 minutes

fleabag

If you were wanting to see a refreshing comedy, that he doesn’t mind trampling on any cliché that comes to mind and that he has a directing star and the scripts as he is Phoebe Waller Bridge, then you must give this TV series a try. when you are one young english woman, with a job a bit nondescript, sex life which has its ups and downs and with a family that does not drink the winds for you either, you only have left take refuge at sense of humor and speak directly to the viewer.

Year: 2016

Seasons: 2

Available episodes: 12

Approximate duration: 20 minutes

