75 of the 100 best-selling games of 2021 in Japan were from Nintendo Switch
2021 was a particularly good year for Nintendo and its hybrid console, Switchachieving great sales of hardware and software throughout the world and, particularly, in Japan, the country of origin of the console in which its games triumphed in a big way last year.
So much has been so of the 100 best-selling games in Japan in 2021, 75 were from Nintendo Switchthat is, most of the best-selling games were for the Nintendo console and, in fact, in the TOP 10 we only find titles for this platform and we have to go to position 22 to see the first title of another console, Tales of Arise for PS4.
Reviewing a little the ranking in the first position we find monster hunter rise that sold during 2021 2.35 million copies in the Japanese country followed by Pokemon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl which occupies the second position staying very close with 2.31 million copies sold while the third place goes to Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!.
Top 100 best-selling games in Japan in 2021
Then we leave you with the list with the 100 best-selling games of the year in Japan:
- one. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise 2,350,693
- two. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl 2,313,115
- 3. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! 1,266,477 / 2,499,500
- Four. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury 971,418
- 5. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure 904,685 / 2,991,690
- 6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 815,174 / 4,272,357
- 7. [NSW] Minecraft 708,670 / 2,411,591
- 8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons 704,134 / 7,082,237
- 9. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars 628,538
- 10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 610,964 / 4,624,138
- eleven. [NSW] Pokémon Sword / Shield 381,848 / 4,262,438
- 12. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics 352,133 / 871,782
- 13. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town 318,331
- 14. [NSW] New Pokemon Snap 312,931
- fifteen. [NSW] Super Mario Party 306,590 / 2,036,386
- 16. [NSW] Splatoon 2 305,016 / 3,993,405
- 17. [NSW] Zelda: Skyward Sword HD 278,747
- 18. [NSW] Miitopia 274,912
- 19. [NSW] Game Builder Garage 274,221
- twenty. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2 242,876
- twenty-one. [NSW] eBaseball Professional Yakyuu Spirits 2021: Grand Slam 223,833
- 22. [PS4] Tales of Arise 220,122
- 23. [PS4] Resident Evil Village 206,312
- 24. [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi 199,646
- 25. [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush 198,426
- 26. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V 192,518
- 27. [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! 187,423
- 28. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 181,037 / 1,909,074
- 29. [PS4] NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 175,792
- 30. [PS4] Lost Judgment 163,607
- 31. [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain 155,023
- 32. [PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles 150,056
- 33. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 145,871 / 1,129,729
- 3. 4. [NSW] Bravely Default II 144,614
- 35. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! 142,161
- 36. [NSW] Rune Factory 5 140,391
- 37. [NSW] Metroid Dread 140,330
- 38. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 139,980 / 1,174,861
- 39. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe 139,146 / 601,952
- 40. [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2 134,919 / 167,714
- 41. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (New Price Version) 132,247 / 165,686
- 42. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat 126,373 / 213,813
- 43. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey 125,450 / 2,301,495
- 44. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars 119,330 / 611,950
- Four. Five. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum n Fun! 116,296 / 670,856
- 46. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version 113,231 / 657,698
- 47. [NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 96,094
- 48. [NSW] Little Nightmares II 95,018
- 49. [NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon 94,462
- fifty. [NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set 92,054
- 51. [PS4] Samurai Warriors 5 91,348
- 52. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 90,346 / 815,317
- 53. [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon 85,877
- 54. [NS4] The Battle Cats Unite! 85,395 / 101,998
- 55. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies 84,278 / 948,200
- 56. [NSW] Samurai Warriors 5 82,104
- 57. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 80,397 / 136,803
- 58. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity 80,007 / 384,970
- 59. [PS4] Super Robot Wars 30 78,531
- 60. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin 77,418 / 162,232
- 61. [PS5] Resident Evil Village 74,644
- 62. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition 73,996 / 150,780
- 63. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 67,977 / 337,625
- 64. [PS5] Tales of Arise 65,292
- 65. [NSW] Dr Kawashimas Brain Training for Nintendo Switch 64,249 / 407,990
- 66. [PS4] Judgment (New Price Edition) 63,650
- 67. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki 62,640
- 68. [PS4] Far Cry 6 57,283
- 69. [NSW] Super Bomberman R Smile Collection 57,189 / 184,645
- 70. [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard 55,708
- 71. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 55,321 / 417,860
- 72. [NSW] Apex Legends 54,816
- 73. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield + Expansion Pass 54,178 / 202,476
- 74. [PS4] FIFA 22 54,074
- 75. [NSW] FIFA 22 Legacy Edition 51,764
- 76. [NSW] Family Trainer 50,264 / 70,503
- 77. [NSW] Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack 48,221 / 100,842
- 78. [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack 47,799
- 79. [NSW] Densha de Go! Hashiro Yamanote Line 45,331
- 80. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) 45,279 / 135,875
- 81. [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit 44,204 / 170,954
- 82. [NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion 44,127
- 83. [PS5] Lost Judgment 42,743
- 84. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King 42,389 / 337,086
- 85. [PS4] Battlefield 2042 40,707
- 86. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI S 40,003 / 84,714
- 87. [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R 39,383
- 88. [PS4] Scarlet Nexus 38,916
- 89. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition 37,425
- 90. [NSW] Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water 37,274
- 91. [NSW] Derby Stallions 36,702
- 92. [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition 36,352
- 93. [PS4] Biomutant 35,948
- 94. [NSW] FIFA 21 Legacy Edition 35,414 / 75,550
- 95. [PS4] Little Nightmares II 35,271
- 96. [PS4] Minecraft Starter Collection 34,389 / 78,324
- 97. [NSW] Danganronpa Decadence 34,229
- 98. [NSW] Moshikashite? Obake no Shatekiya for Nintendo Switch 34,089
- 99. [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 34,016 / 66,238
- 100. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade 34,012