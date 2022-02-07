75 of the 100 best-selling games of 2021 in Japan were from Nintendo Switch

2021 was a particularly good year for Nintendo and its hybrid console, Switchachieving great sales of hardware and software throughout the world and, particularly, in Japan, the country of origin of the console in which its games triumphed in a big way last year.

So much has been so of the 100 best-selling games in Japan in 2021, 75 were from Nintendo Switchthat is, most of the best-selling games were for the Nintendo console and, in fact, in the TOP 10 we only find titles for this platform and we have to go to position 22 to see the first title of another console, Tales of Arise for PS4.

Reviewing a little the ranking in the first position we find monster hunter rise that sold during 2021 2.35 million copies in the Japanese country followed by Pokemon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl which occupies the second position staying very close with 2.31 million copies sold while the third place goes to Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!.

Top 100 best-selling games in Japan in 2021

Then we leave you with the list with the 100 best-selling games of the year in Japan: