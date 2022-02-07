75 couples said “yes” in the Cathedral of Asunción

In a ceremony surrounded by great simplicity, but at the same time of a great charge of emotion, the community wedding of 75 couples who consecrated their lives to marriage was celebrated in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Asunción. This collective marriage was carried out thanks to an initiative of the Santa Librada Foundation, which for a few years has offered many couples the opportunity to sacrament their family life.

In this way, on the hot afternoon of last Wednesday, February 2, 75 couples of bride and groom made their dream of reaching the altar and receiving the marriage blessing come true. In such a significant event they were accompanied by their relatives who, by health protocol, followed the mass from the esplanade of the emblematic sacred site located in the historic center of Asunción.

Sobriety prevailed in the outfits of the protagonists of this particular wedding; the men were clad in black suits, while the ladies wore different dress designs, but all following a classical-romantic line. They complemented their bridal attire with an illusion tulle veil in their hair, and in their hands, a beautiful bouquet of natural flowers.

The preparations for the event were surrounded by great enthusiasm and were closely accompanied by the relatives of the matchmakers; Many were the children of the couples who watched with emotion as their parents walked towards the altar, thus concretizing the long-awaited wedding that had been postponed due to different circumstances.

“With this union they were able to take an important step in their lives by receiving the sacrament of marriage, being an opportunity for these couples who have lived together for years,” they mentioned from the Santa Librada Foundation, which runs a program called Ikatu Ñandejára oî chendive.

They pointed out that, seeking the integral strengthening of the families, all the couples previously participated in several days of spiritual formation, as well as the accompaniment of professionals in the emotional, social and financial areas.

The objective of the community weddings promoted by the Santa Librada Foundation is the comprehensive well-being of the beneficiaries and their families through spiritual, emotional and work strengthening. The entity also carries out other social actions whose beneficiaries are children, adolescents and families from vulnerable communities.

It is worth mentioning that of the 75 couples who married on this occasion, 65 are employees of two well-known supermarkets, which have been living together for several years.

