5 series and movies about American football

Meet a good movie or series about sports it’s quite complicated within fiction. Documentary productions are sensational in presenting the lives of some athletes or problems that different disciplines or groups face. but create a whole universe (a good one) for a movie or series, it’s not that simpleand less if we talk about football.

However, between comedies, sweet dramas and stories that we already know by heart, there are some titles available on streaming platforms that are worth checking out. especially to go preparing for the Super Bowl this 2022 (Sunday, February 13) with all the sporting spirit it deserves. Here we leave you five options for you to distribute this week.

You can also read: HOW, WHEN AND WHERE TO SEE THE SUPER BOWL LVI LIVE BETWEEN BENGALS AND RAMS?

ballers

hbo max

ballers It’s an HBO original series. which premiered in 2015 with the leading role of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Spencer Strasmore, a former American football star that when his glory days on the field are over, he decides to “monetize” his knowledge and contacts within the NFL.

So that? For advising new stars or figures on the rise. This is how we first met vernon and ricky (John David Washington, an athlete who he’s barely getting in to the world of the American and another who is already at the top of his career, but is looking for another team.

ballers It’s not a “new” series, and we don’t mean that in the literal sense of the word. But we see some dynamics already known as the waste of money, the self-centered attitudes that threaten to break the future of athletes and more; but the presence of Dwayne Johnson brings quite comical moments that rescued the series, at least, in its first three seasons.

clash of titans

Disney+

clash of titans or Remember the Titans is a classic of classics among sports and football movies. First, we have the spectacular Denzel Washington in a drama set in the early 1970s to bring to life Herman Boone, a trainer who leads a new Virginia team made up of black and white players.

At the time, racial segregation was still a problem, especially in the southern states of the United States. However, under new regulations, students are forced, first, to share the field and then the shirt, which builds the plot between a lot of problems stemming from racism and an extremely closed community.

However, as good inspirational film and a few tragedies, the plot is also built from speeches full of motivation that not only break the racial barrier to see a united team, but to present the challenges that students have to face once your time in school is over to make way for college opportunities.

Blue Mountain State

Starzplay

To leave the drama behind, we have a comedy series titled Blue Mountain State that in 2010, the year it was released, strongly divided opinions of the media and audiences. But since the latter have the floor, we put it on this list of some options to watch as we prepare for the 2022 edition of the Super Bowl.

Blue Mountain State it show us a college football team which shows us, surprisingly, a side of the coin that is not full of hormones. And it’s not that history has any of these annotations, but they do not build the plot, and that is partly appreciated.

The series focuses on two players, Alex and Craig, a quarterback and running back barely making it to the team with their talents. But for example, what makes it fun, and somewhat interesting, is that Alex is QB’s second choice, which makes him happy between avoiding pain, but receiving the treatment of a star player.

Any Given Sunday

hbo max

Any Given Sunday Oliver Stone’s is a movie that was not very loved in 1999but that over time has managed to capture the attention of some people despite the fact that yes, it handles a repetitive formula, but functional, among sports-focused tapes (you know, like when the last seconds are the most cardiac in history ).

But the good thing is that here we also have two stars: Al Pacino as Tony D’Amato, and Jamie Foxx as Willie Beamen. Pacino is the coach of the Miami Sharks, who made a deal with the team’s owner to pick them up. However, when he dies, control passes into the hands of his daughter (Cameron Diaz), who little recognizes the sports value beyond a source of income derived from a possible sale.

we see a quarterback and leader who, despite being a 39-year-old veteran, begins to doubt his abilities to the point of considering resigning from the team; They also reveal characters that are part of the medical team, who are forced to treat the players but without neglecting the interests of the franchise.

Rudy

hbo max

A constant among sports movies, focused on American football, are scholarships. A player can only get to the university of his dreams if he gets an athletic scholarship; that is, as long as he is the best player on the team and maintains the highest ratings. Which, we know, is a very complicated challenge between family dramas and monterios. We know.

And that is what we see in Rudya 1993 film starring Sean Astin in which he plays Rudy, a young man who wants to get into the University of Notre Dame, but has neither the money nor the qualifications for it. What does he need? A scholarship. So he embarks on a long road full of challenges and effort to put on the shirt.

Highlights of Rudy is that Despite the clichés, it focuses on a person’s journey beyond sport: move on, change family traditionand hold the toxic and unnecessary comments of those who do not want to see him succeed.