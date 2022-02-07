5 movies from the 2000s for February 14 on Netflix

geekzillos, we are in the month of love and surely many of you would like to have an ideal date for February 14. There are many ways to celebrate the day of love and friendship such as a romantic dinner, going to the movies or spending time with the ideal partner and that is to name a few things.

To the good news of some, we can combine some of the typical February 14 plans into one. And if your plans include a romantic movie from 2000, this note is ideal for you.

Do not miss our list with 5 romantic movies from the 2000s available on Netflix:

the girl next door

We begin this list of movies with a youthful romantic comedy out of the ordinary that touches on the theme of love along with the taboos of the porn industry. It is a clear example that when you fall in love, you accept the person you fall in love with.

Synopsis

Matthew, an ambitious young man from a high school with aspirations to be a politician in the future, falls in love with the girl of his dreams: the beautiful and young woman next door. Both begin an idyllic romance, but a surprising discovery will put their relationship to the test: she is a famous porn actress.

Like it was the first time

We know that naming Adam Sandler in most cases is synonymous with comedy, but that does not mean that they have other genres such as romance. In this movie we see how much it is to love someone, even with a different capacity and without a doubt with his touch of comedy.

Synopsis

Henry Roth is a marine biologist from Hawaii who spends his life making excuses not to commit to the many girls he dates. However, when he meets the girl of his dreams, the lovely Lucy Whitmore, a strange problem arises in the relationship: when Lucy gets up in the morning she has absolutely no recollection of what happened the day before, so Henry will have no more. no choice but to win her back every day.

Hitch: seduction specialist

A film that without a doubt those who plan to conquer the love of their life and the problems that this entails should see. We see Will Smith as a counselor to men who need more than courage to make women fall in love. But also visualizing the way in which the same counselor treats his conquests.

Synopsis

Alex “Hitch” Hitchens is known as the ‘Date Doctor’. It’s the most successful love coach in New York, and it can get even the most mediocre man on a date with the woman of his dreams. Hitch knows what women want and knows every possible trick to get his male clients to meet the most attractive women in town. Unfortunately, there are also basket cases, and that is Albert, who will challenge Hitch in his quest to get Albert to date a beautiful and rich celebrity. On the other hand, a journalist from the world of gossip appears in Hitch’s life, Sara Melas, who does not believe that the “Dating Doctor” exists.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Do you like more complicated stories? You must see this movie starring Jim Carrey. Yes, we know that in the same way that with the actor from the first film they think of comedy but in this case we see a different plot worth seeing.

Synopsis

Joel is dealt a terrible blow when he discovers that his girlfriend Clementine has had all memories of their stormy relationship erased from his memory. Desperate, he contacts the creator of the process, Dr. Howard Mierzwiak, to have Clementine erased from his memory. But when Joel’s memories begin to fade, he suddenly rediscovers his love for Clementine. From the depths of his brain he will try to stop the process.

abc of love

The last film on our list is about childhood love but it shows how there is no age for this subject. In the film we will follow a boy who meets his first love and innocently goes through all the stages of being in love.

Synopsis

Gabe is an 11-year-old fifth grader who lives on the Upper West Side of Manhattan with his parents who, although they separated a year and a half ago, still share a flat. Gabe enjoys playing basketball and moving around the neighborhood. He has no time or interest in girls. But when he signs up for karate class and is paired with Rosemary Telesco, whom he has known since kindergarten, everything changes. Gabe falls in love with Rosemary, even though he doesn’t understand those feelings that at the same time torment him and fill him with emotion. Nothing is greater than first love.

