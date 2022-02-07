If you are suffering from stomach pains and even cramps, these medicinal plants have properties that will help you heal them quickly and effectively.

5 medicinal plants to relieve stomach pain and cramps

Chamomile

In addition to helping to relieve heartburn, chamomile reduces acidity and can be an excellent ally to treat gastritis, as well as discomfort caused by ulcers.

Mint

Mint is ideal to counteract ulcers and gallbladder ailments, it is also a powerful digestive that you can use both in tea bags and in infusions with its leaves.

Thyme

This herb is known to facilitate the expulsion of gases, thus preventing you from suffering from terrible gastric and intestinal spasms, famous for being very painful.

Basil

This plant relieves stomach pain and menstrual cramps by gargling with infusion, you can also soften your throat and relieve pain.

Rosemary

It combats the symptoms of indigestion and other discomforts that may affect the digestive system, even in essential oils it helps protect the stomach, coating the digestive mucosa.