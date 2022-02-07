42 celebrities who share the Cancer zodiac sign with you | Big Bang

Represented by the crab, Cancer is the fourth sign of the western zodiac and to it belong all those people born between June 22 and July 21 (sometimes those born on July 22 are also included), so, in addition to you —we assume that if you have come this far it is for check who you share zodiac sign with— a large number of celebrities are also Cancer, such as Meryl Streep, Chenoa, Ariana Grande, Pau Gasol and Vin Diesel. In fact, the list is so long that it is better to put it in an enumerated format:

Meryl Streep – June 22 Danna Paola – June 23 Javier Ambrosi – June 24 Chenoa – June 25 Inma Cuesta – June 25 Emma Suarez – June 25 Ariana Grande – June 26 Jacob Elordi – June 26 Aitana – June 27 Khloe Kardashian – June 27 Ed Westwick – June 27 Chayanne – June 28 Roberto Leal – June 28 Alejo Sauras – June 29 Lady Di – July 1 Liv Tyler – July 1 Pamela Anderson – July 1 Octavi Pujades – July 1 Margot Robbie – July 2 Lindsay Lohan – July 2 Tom Cruise – July 3 Berta Collado – July 3 Miguel Angel Munoz – July 4 Post Malone – July 4 Mario Vaquerizo – July 5 Pau Gasol – July 6 Jaden Smith . July 8 Tom Hanks – July 9 Sofia Vergara – July 10 Candela Peña – July 14 Irene Visedo – July 16 Diane Kruger – July 15 Patricia Montero – July 15 Safe Santiago -July 17 David Hasselhoff – July 17 Priyanka Chopra – July 18 Elsa Pataky – July 18 Chace Cawford – July 18 Kristen Bell – July 18 Vin Diesel – July 18 Gisele Bundchen – July 20 Josh Hartnett – July 21

And what are Cancers like?

According to Western astrology, people born under the influence of Cancer are ruled by the Moon and have water as their natural element. This makes them very sensitive and emotional people, and therefore very empathic.

Those born with the Sun under the constellation of Cancer are very good listeners. They are good at advising and often show very understanding at all times. They are familiar, intuitive, spiritual and dreamers.

Sometimes, their desire to dream leads them to make movies in their heads and when these do not revolve around a positive idea, they can quickly lead them to dramatize. In fact, Cancers are considered to be the drama kings of the zodiac map.

The The most positive traits of the Cancer personality are usually nobility, intelligence, perseverance, patience and a very good intuition; while the most negative are their drama, excessive nostalgia, dependence on others and emotional instability.

Who are Cancers compatible with?

The Cancer’s intense personality is compatible with Virgo and Taurus. With them they can maintain fruitful relationships at all levels, both love and friendship or work. In addition, they also make a good match with Capricorn, Scorpio or Pisces.