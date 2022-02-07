3 reasons why Koke Guerrero will be the winner of Exatlón All Star

Koke Guerrero, who is the current champion of the exathlon Mexico has proven to be a great opponent in the clashes it has had against the best athletes on the sports reality show.

That is why today we bring you a list where we explain why Koke Guerrero could become the next champion of the Exathlon: All Stars.

Related news

1.- He has great skills

In this last week, Koke has shown that despite the fatigue of having participated in the fifth season of the exathlon Mexico, the athlete has made an effort and his performance in the competition has equaled that of the “legends”, with whom he now competes.

In addition, the blue team athlete is motivated and ready to become one of the best players the game has ever seen. Exathlon.

2.- Has he surpassed Pato Araujo?

This week, in one of the shooting challenges, Koke showed that he has a great aim and that if Pato is not careful, the athlete from the blue team could steal the title of “The best shooter in the world”. exathlon”

Previously, on the fifth season of the reality show, “White Mamba,” he stated that Koke was the best shooter in the game. exathlon and that any of his opponents should be careful when facing him.

3.- He would be the perfect successor to Mati Álvarez

Mati, who is already recognized by reality fans as one of the most talented athletes to have participated in the exathloncould have a new competition, because Koke little by little has been opening the way to stardom.

Koke Guerrero has gradually shown his athletic abilities that have led him to become the champion of the most acclaimed sports reality show in Mexico. However, he will still have to face off against the great reality legends this season before being named Mati’s successor.

Don’t miss the next broadcast of the exathlon: All Stars to see Koke and other reality superstars compete again to be crowned the top champions of the exathlon next February 6 at 8:00 pm through Azteca Uno.