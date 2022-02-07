16 things celebrities have done in the name of love

one.

When Machine Gun Kelly designed Megan Fox’s engagement ring to “hurt” if she ever took it off:

two.

When Pete Davidson got not one, but two tattoos for Ariana Grande weeks after they started dating:

3.

When Ariana Grande put a song called “Pete Davidson” on her album:

Four.

When Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton wore each other’s blood around their necks:

Literally a walking biohazard.

5.

When Travis Barker got Kourtney Kardashian’s name tattooed:

6.

When Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson got married after only four days of knowing each other:

I have had headaches that have lasted longer.

7.

When Offset bought a billboard for Cardi B’s birthday:

8.

When Drake bought a billboard for Rihanna after she won the Vanguard award:

9.

When Serena’s husband bought billboards for Serena Williams to welcome her back to tennis:

These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @OlympiaOhanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr. #GMOAT


And I can’t even get a text back.

10.

When Taylor Swift bought a $4.9 million Cape townhouse next door to Conor Kennedy’s family compound:

Sadly, they broke up a couple of months later, before Taylor was able to throw a party in her new home!

eleven.

When Robin Thicke threw Paulaa love album dedicated to his ex-wife, Paula Patton:

A valiant effort, I guess, but just like the song “Too Little Too Late,” Paula Patton ended up filing for divorce.

12.

When Justin Bieber rented the Staples Center to watch a movie privately with Selena Gomez:

As someone who lives in Los Angeles, I know there’s an AMC nearby that I could have rented, but to each his own…

13.

When Tom Cruise ruined Oprah’s couch while screaming his love for Katie Holmes:

It seems to me that you can profess your love by remaining seated.

14.

When Kanye West bought a Birkin for Kim Kardashian…and then finger-painted it:

fifteen.

Last but not least, when Johnny Depp bought a vineyard for Vanessa Paradis:

Wine is also my love language, so I’m in for this one.

