16 things celebrities have done in the name of love
What happened to sending a letter? :OR
one.
When Machine Gun Kelly designed Megan Fox’s engagement ring to “hurt” if she ever took it off:
two.
When Pete Davidson got not one, but two tattoos for Ariana Grande weeks after they started dating:
3.
When Ariana Grande put a song called “Pete Davidson” on her album:
Four.
When Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton wore each other’s blood around their necks:
5.
When Travis Barker got Kourtney Kardashian’s name tattooed:
6.
When Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson got married after only four days of knowing each other:
7.
When Offset bought a billboard for Cardi B’s birthday:
8.
When Drake bought a billboard for Rihanna after she won the Vanguard award:
9.
When Serena’s husband bought billboards for Serena Williams to welcome her back to tennis:
10.
When Taylor Swift bought a $4.9 million Cape townhouse next door to Conor Kennedy’s family compound:
eleven.
When Robin Thicke threw Paulaa love album dedicated to his ex-wife, Paula Patton:
12.
When Justin Bieber rented the Staples Center to watch a movie privately with Selena Gomez:
13.
When Tom Cruise ruined Oprah’s couch while screaming his love for Katie Holmes:
14.
When Kanye West bought a Birkin for Kim Kardashian…and then finger-painted it:
fifteen.
Last but not least, when Johnny Depp bought a vineyard for Vanessa Paradis:
This post was translated from English.