“Zorrita” Soto returns to the ring to face Christian Mijares on display

The former Mochitense world champion Humberto Soto will be back in the strings when next December 10 he faces Christian “Diamond” Mijares, in the main duel of the professional boxing show in the Benito Juárez auditorium of the Ciudad Deportiva promoted by the company Green Day Boxing of Culiacán.

The “Zorrita” Soto (69-10-2 with 37 kos), had his most recent fight in rented boxing on April 26, 2019 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, suffering a loss against Jessie Vargas. Before that, he came from adding wins over Brandon Ríos in Tijuana, against Edgar Puerta in Tijuana, Joel Juárez in Ensenada and against José Daniel Ruíz in a lawsuit held in the Mexican capital.

The brilliant Mochitense fighter was directed by Francisco “Pancho” Valenzuela and his first important title was the Junior World Championship against Carlos Ramón Mairena in March 2000 in Los Mochis and in August 2005 he jumped to the top conquering the Super featherweight crown of the World Council of Boxing against “Rocky” Juarez at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Texas.

Read more: The Classic is lost! Neymar is low for Brazil due to injury and will not play against Argentina

In the semi-main duel of the show on December 10, Jesús “Chamarras” Quintero and David “Huico” Galindo also face off in a revenge fight.