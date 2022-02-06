You will be able to have all your signings against San Luis

The Eagles of America they will jump this afternoon Aztec with renewed plumage. For the first time in the Closure 2022, America You can have your five signings at the same time: Jorge Mere, Juan Otero, Diego Valdes, Alejandro Zendejas and Jona, the latter two already with minutes in the tournament.

For several reasons, Santiago Solari had not been able to have all his reinforcements together and today when they receive a visit from the Athletic San Luis, last place in the general table will have them available.

Now the problem for the Argentine coach is that the internal competition is being very intense and until the last practice he made several rotations in the squad because he is not totally convinced of who the starting eleven will be.

However, that was one of the objectives of the board and coaching staff, to ensure that the tough competition between teammates was reflected in positive results at the time of the matches, therefore, several doubts will be cleared up until the time of the game, since there are still It is not known who will take responsibility for Peter Aquinas in the containment stocking, jona is outlined as headline, but santiago naveda he strives to put doubts into the strategist.

The defensive zone is undoubtedly one of the most fought over, because although it seems that Jordan Silva Y Sebastian Caceres they are the usual ones, Meré and Bruno Valdez himself are doing what is necessary to earn a place in the main draw.

“If you look at players now, the internal competition is very strong, and for me it would be very difficult to decide who is going to play and who is not, perhaps since I arrived they are the best squad. I believe that we are here to compete at a high level and fight for the tournament, if I believe that this is the opportunity to win a title because we have a very good team”, confirmed the defender of the Eagles, Sebastian Caceres.

