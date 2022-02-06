“Women on top of the world”, the book that compiles the sexual experiences of 51 women

Lucy-Anne Holmes

“What goes through a woman’s head while having sex?”, That is the core question answered in “Women on top of the world”, the new book by the British writer, actress and activist Lucy-Anne Holmes, that brings together the most intimate sexual experiences of 51 women from around the world.

Heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, queer, monogamous, polyamorous, those who identify as non-binary and transgender women from countries such as the United Kingdom, Lebanon, China, Ecuador, the Philippines, Australia, Russia and others recount first-person moments of freedom and fear that have marked their lives and their relationships and how the society in which they were born or live has influenced the way they look at sexuality.

”Very often, sexuality is an unclaimed part of ourselves and therefore, not having explored it, we do not feel complete. For many women, sexuality is the missing piece of their personal development, and by bringing this part of themselves home, they can live longer, fully and freely.”the author explains to Efe about the book that Roca Editorial has recently published in Spanish.

Holmes is known for founding the “No More Page 3” campaign in 2012, which convinced the owners and editors of The Sun newspaper to remove a page that featured photos of topless models.

The stories are also accompanied by illustrations by highly talented artists from around the world, both male and female, who take a positive view of sex and convey the range of emotions contained in these intimate revelations.

Holmes gives voice to women of all ages and social conditions who recount experiences of empowerment, naturalness and personal liberation, but also uncomfortable, of rejection of their own body and marked by ignorance or stigma.

“Because sex is so taboo we tend to avoid it, so I think to break it we need to face it, explore it in our own life and definitely talk about our experiences, feelings and findings when it comes to sexuality”says the author.

Breaking that stigma is what Vi, 25, from India, decided to do after hearing American singer Cardi B say on a TV show that she gave herself pleasure when a man didn’t. “I realized that I could seek pleasure in sex and I decided that from then on my enjoyment was going to be the center of my sexual life, and that pain, unless I wanted it, would have no place in it”bill.

Olga, a 29-year-old Russian woman, also says that she decided to start exploring her body because she always thought she had some disease that prevented her from having orgasms. In her country they don’t teach about sexuality and she had a very big age difference with her mother. “She didn’t want to talk to me about sex or boyfriends, so I had to imagine everything. I lost my virginity at nineteen; It all scared me.”

After deciding to be honest with herself, she did the same with her boyfriend and told him about the things she liked and didn’t like. “I remember shaking, but it was probably the bravest thing I’ve ever done in my personal life. I am very happy because then he also told me that something strange was happening to him, ”she mentions.

“Once we women have experienced our own sexual power and pleasure, we are pretty hard to control! We may find that we march more to the beat of our own drum, we can heal and grow, and we feel lighter, braver, and bolder to go out into the world and pursue our desires and dreams.”Holmes says.

Some of the participants in the book also share very painful experiences of sexual violence with the author.

One of them is Wambui, 32, from Kenya, who says she had her clitoris cut in 2000 as part of an “initiation rite.” That affected her life and often made her feel “less than human.”

Wambui underwent reconstructive surgery that was like “a rebirth” and that allowed him to “tear down the walls of religious restrictions and beliefs”.

Holmes says that the stories in the book represent the statistics on sexual violence in the world (one in three women have experienced it), and that reading these stories can be “heartbreaking and infuriating”. “However, what I think is so wonderful about this book is how triumphant the women are and how generous they are in sharing their stories and the ways they have coped with their experiences. They reveal how they have come to find pleasure in sex and that is really inspiring.”

In addition, he welcomes the fact that the world is talking more and more about sexual violence. “We need to keep having these conversations, not just talking statistics and framing the issue in terms of victims and perpetrators, but discussing the impacts that sexual violence can have on people, how they can heal, and how couples can support a loved one. who has suffered abuse ”, ditch.

