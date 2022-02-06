Woman chases and stabs her two children to death in Colorado

Colorado.- A bloody event was witnessed by the residents of a woman stabbed her two children to deathafter chasing them through a parking lot in Colorado, according to local authorities.

The woman’s children, aged 11 and 18, were cruelly stabbed by their mother, after chasing one of them through the parking lot, for which she was arrested on charges of homicide, according to a police report.

Rescuers discovered that the victims suffered “significant injuries” and attempted to take life-saving measures before they were rushed to a local hospital, however both were declared dead shortly after his arrival.

Read more: Kenneth was murdered in prison: he had been convicted of killing his sister-in-law and her boyfriend

While at the crime scene, police say they found Mother pinned in place by a passerby.

Police responded to a call made around 2:34 p.m. reporting a stabbing ongoing in an apartment complex.

The mother of the victims was identified as Claudia Camacho Duenas37, and was arrested on December 30 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

“We recognize that this affects everyone in our community and we mourn this unexplained loss of life for these two young men.”

Camacho-Duenas was booked into jail Garfield County on two counts of first-degree murder, The Sun reported.

“It is essential to respect that, although Mrs. Duenas has been arrested, she is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” authorities said in a statement.

They also stated that the investigation continues, but it is believed that the “initial assault” on the children began inside one of the apartments before Owners chased him to the parking lot.

Read more: “It’s very heartbreaking.” Doctors concerned about the increase in hospitalized children infected with Covid-19

“After an extensive review of the evidence and witness statements, it was determined that Mrs. Owners She is the biological mother of both victims,” ​​the statement said.