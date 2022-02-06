why Keanu Reeves ended up playing the legendary murderer

John Wick is probably the best action hero Hollywood has created so far in the 21st century. This mythical assassin is so associated with Keanu Reeves that many may think that the character was written with the idea that the protagonist of ‘Matrix’ played him, but the truth is that was not the case.

how everything changed

Derek Kolstadcreator of John Wick, revealed during the promotional campaign for the first installment that he always writes with the image of deceased actors in his head, thus explaining his process and what legendary interpreter went through his head when he created Wick:

I always write with a dead actor in mind. I grew up with black and white films, idolizing actors who as a child had already left their prime behind. I wrote John Wick with Paul Newman in my head.





In fact, John Wick was initially going to be in his sixties – and Reeves was barely 50 when the first part was released – but one of the first requests that Thunder Road Picturesthe company that acquired the original script for the film in late 2012, was asking for that to change. Basil Iwanykhead of said company, believed that this was irrelevant and had the following to say about the approach they preferred to take:

Instead, we decided to find someone who was not literally older, but had a lot of experience in the world of cinema.

As a result of them, Kolstad made several adjustments to the script and shortly after, Thunder Road Pictures opted for Reeves, sending him the script for the film, with the idea of polish it even more to get the most out of the base material.

Therefore, the script underwent more changes, but the most striking that has transpired is that the film ended changing title because Reeves kept forgetting about it and kept referring to her as ‘John Wick’ when his original name was ‘scorn’, which in Spanish would translate as Despise. Thunder Road Pictures thought it best to take advantage of the notoriety that the film could have achieved due to the actor’s public statements calling it ‘John Wick’ and so it stayed

The franchise will return in 2023 with ‘John Wick 4’, the first film in the saga that will not feature Kolstad’s script participation.