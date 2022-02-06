Why did Xavi Hernández leave Dani Alves out of the Europa League?

Midtime Editorial

After the FC Barcelona announce its list of 32 players who will dispute the Europe Leagueone of the most striking absences was that of Daniel Alvesone of the last signings of the Blaugrana team.

At a press conference, Xavi Hernandezstrategist for the Catalans, highlighted how difficult it was to leave the Brazilian out of the list of players to play in the tournament.

“I feel bad about the decision. Whatever decision I made, I would feel this way. We chose Dani for the position. We think we have the right side better covered than the front. It’s unfair to him. It had to be with one of the new and It was Dani’s turn for the position, not for performance“said the coach.

It should be remembered that the Catalans could only register three signings to play the Europe League, so that Xavi chose to have the forwards Fernando Torres, Adama Traore Y Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Optimistic for the Europa League

In the same conference, Xavi It showed itself very optimistto to be crowned in the second most important tournament at club level in the UEFAwhere the Barcelona will be measured at Naples after failing to qualify the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

“It is an opportunity, to win it and enter the Champions. We want to be in the Champions League and we haven’t been at the level. Winning the Europa League is now one of the goals of the season. I would like to win it and have a UEFA or Europa League in the record”, he commented.