Who will be nominated for the Oscar this Tuesday, February 8?

.- Although the pandemic has altered the calendar, separating votes and awards, at this point the union finalists and the Spirit award (independent cinema), and the critics – such as the already awarded Golden Globe (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) – They have cleared the picture of who is most likely to be nominated this coming Tuesday for Oscar 2022.

There is always room for surprises: they are fun and in some cases fair, when they respond to quality rather than advertising. For now, whether they deserve it or not, the mathematical probabilities point here, in the main categories:

Original screenplay: Belfast, Being the Ricardos, Don’t look up Y Licorice Pizza they seem to have the quota assured. They fight for fifth place The French Dispatch Y king richard. Still with a chance: spencer Y Hand of God. In scripts, the union award (WGA) has different rules than the Oscar and this can generate “surprises” here and in the next category.

Adapted script: The Power of the Dog, dunes Y West Side Story they march to the front. The other two finalists should be between CODA, The Lost Daughter Y Tick ​​Tick…BOOM! Possible bumps: Drive my Car, Nightmare Alley Y The Tragedy of Macbeth (Joel Coen is well liked on this committee.)

West Side Storyby Steven Spielberg (COURTESY) by Steven Spielberg (COURTESY) director: Jane Campion, Kenneth Branagh, Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuve all look set. The fifth slot should be between Paul Thomas Anderson, Aaron Sorkin and Maggie Gyllenhaal (last year there were two women). Furthermore, the Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi has his fans. leading actress: Nicole Kidman and Jessica Chastain lead the pack. In second place Olivia Colman (it is fashionable in the Academy) and Lady Gaga. The auction is disputed by two biographical roles Kristen Stewart/Diana de Gales (the press supports her, but the SAG union ignored her) and Jennifer Hudson/Aretha Franklin (being a “minority” drives her). Farther afield ride Rachel Zegler, Jennifer Lawrence, Alana Haim and Marion Cotillard. A well-deserved surprise would be given here by Emilia Jones (bone of the independent film CODA). lead actor: Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington and Javier Bardem seem to have this item cornered in quantity and diversity. Galloping with illusions they are followed by Peter Dinklage, Bradley Cooper and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Power of the Dog (COURTESY) Jane Campion is one of the favorites for(COURTESY) Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, Caitríona Balfe, Kirsten Dunst and Ruth Negga can now look for their gala dress (if there is a ceremony it is another matter, coronavirus through). Pass 5 is a close fight between Aunjanue Ellis and previous winners Cate Blanchett, Rita Moreno, Judi Dench and Marlee Matlin. She also has weight Kathryn Hunter: in her three witch roles in The Tragedy of Macbeth It won the New York Film Critics Award. Supporting actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee and Troy Kotsur are safe. The union (SAG) nominations surprised by ruling out Northern Ireland’s Ciarán Hinds and Jamie Dornan, but the Oscar should rescue at least one of them. The repechage is fought: Jared Leto, Al Pacino, David Álvarez, Bradley Cooper, JK Simmons and Ben Affleck (his headliners are his worst enemy and have already cost him nominations as an actor and director, including argusone of only 5 “orphan” films in history to win an Oscar without its director being nominated).

Being the Ricardos (COURTESY) Nicole Kidman in(COURTESY) Hoping for a miracle in both casting categories is the film’s small cast. Mass, about the causes and consequences of the shooting in a school, a constant tragedy in the United States. Since its premiere at the Sundance 2021 festival, this independent production with a marked theatrical format – two couples talking over a fire in a church – has achieved applause for its four actors and the screenwriter director (Fran Kranz). They have deflated in the betting, but their quality remains. animated tape: Charm, Luca Y Stripe and The Last Dragon they lead. To complete the quintet stand out the mitchells, My Sunny Maad, Alive Y song 2. A pleasant surprise would be Poupelle of Chimney Town. In the group stands out flee because it is a non-childish animated European documentary, which has confused some as to which category to consider it in. In fact, it was already twice a semi-finalist for the Oscar as documentary and non-English language film. Will he achieve a historic triple nomination?