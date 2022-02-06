Where two fit and another 10 erotic films to further increase the temperature of summer | Tie me up!| Fifty shades of gray | 365 days| The last tango in paris| Dreamers | Emmanuel | Nine and a half weeks | The stranger of the lake | Adele’s life | 9 songs | Cinema and series

Many times the violence in the cinema is something admirable, while the sex something to be ashamed of and of which the censorship often lends itself to criticize the film and not only the off-color content, which in most cases can be more artistic than the scenes that have very explicit aggressiveness.

One thing is for sure: sex sells, and the world’s filmmakers have wondered if it can also elevate the art of cinema. To discover this they would have to spin fine and not go beyond the fine line between art and porn . It should also be considered that, for some professionals, what they consider pure art may be seen by others as obscenity included in a film solely to attract attention and attract an audience.

Draw your own conclusion with these recommendations of films where sex and eroticism try to play in favor of the work or, in the worst case, to be one more protagonist.

Where two fit (Paco Caballero, 2021)

With a cast full of stars of Spanish cinema, this choral comedy, bawdy and aimed at uninhibited adults, takes us unabashedly into the universe of swingers, a very profitable terrain cinematographically humorous.

The story follows a series of characters with particular sexual problems ( monotonous relationships, need for exploration, sexual desperation, etc. ) that meet in the same club where sensuality and sexuality are the order of the day. A fun idea that is seen, but, however, never takes off completely, because the script caricatures many serious situations.

tie me up (Pedro Almodovar, 1990)

The great Almodóvar explores with his fetish actor Antonio Banderas a dislocated way of learning to love. Just out of jail, Ricky (Banderas), an orphan boy since he was three years old who spends his life between social institutions, finds the girl of his dreams, Marina (Victoria April)an actress who makes pornographic and horror films and has had many problems with drugs.

Magnetized by her, he kidnaps her and sets out to spend ‘quality time’ (with all the sexual fantasies you can imagine) with her, hoping that she falls in love with him. At first, Marina rejects Ricky, but later there is a great complicity between them, finally becoming true love.

Fifty Shades of Gray (Sam Taylor-Johnson, 2015)

EL James’s novel jumped to the big screen with this film (and two subsequent sequels: Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed ), which raised the temperature in movie theaters despite the bad reviews it received. Dakota Johnson plays Anastasia Steele, an innocent English literature student who meets a powerful businessman, Christian Gray (Jamie Dornan), who drags her into his world of unorthodox sexual practices.

The young woman will have no escape from the game of seduction, power, submission and irrepressible desire that appears in front of her. A story about limits, trust, and eroticism, bathed in Anastasia’s feminine innocence and Grey’s masculine courage. Nothing to write home about, just the takeoff of her leading stars.

365 days (Barbara Bialowas, 2020)

Harshly criticized at the time for its high sexist, macho and violent content in this movie -it cannot be denied- the sex scenes are the most explicit and prolonged, and this last reason is why it is included in this hot list.

The protagonist of this film, Massimo Torricelli (rising Michele Morrone) is a member of the Sicilian mafia and meets Laura, a successful sales manager who is somewhat bored in love. She decides to travel with her boyfriend and a group of friends to Sicily, but there she runs into Massimo, who has just inherited the mafia business. Determined to make her stay with him, she locks her up for 365 days so that she falls in love with him.

The last tango in Paris (Bernardo Bertolucci, 1972)

Among the recordings of The Godfather, Marlon Brando rolled under the orders of Bernardo Bertolucci this erotic drama whose controversy has intensified in recent years, Brando now deceased. His co-star, Maria Schneider, would have implied that the rape scene (the one famous for the use of butter) was real and all of Hollywood was on top of the tape, but Bertolucci did not learn the lesson and repeated the move with Soñadores (which we will see next).

The last tango… is about the story of an unbridled passion that arises one winter morning when a man and a woman visit a rented flat in the center of Paris. In their first meeting, these two strangers make violent love in every corner of the house without knowing anything about each other; no names and no information about his personal life. Paul and Jeanne decide to keep seeing each other secretly…until the situation becomes untenable.

YOU CAN SEE: Call me by your name and 9 other summer movies that breathe sun, sand and sea

Dreamers (Bernardo Bertolucci, 2003)

As we have already seen, Bertolucci was one of the masters of eroticism, and Dreamers is one of his erotic-dramatic experiences that invites us to see his varied and short filmography, and introduces us to a great trio of actors who from then on have made each one a different type of career, but we were impregnated in the routine to see so much acting and physical beauty.

Isabelle (Eve Green) and his brother Théo (louis garrel), after staying alone in Paris (France again) while their parents go on vacation, they invite Matthew (Michael Pitt), an American student. In this apartment, where they can be themselves, they will set the rules of a game that will lead them to explore their emotional and sexual identity. As the hours go by, the party intensifies, the senses and spirits are exacerbated. Set against the backdrop of France in May 1968, a reflection of a youth whose voice resonated throughout Europe, Dreamers is the initiatory journey of three teenagers who test their own limits to finally find themselves.

Emmanuelle (Just Jaeckin, 1974)

One of the tapes that must be seen to know the erotic genre. It comes from France and is considered important for launching its director, Just Jackin, Y to his star Sylvia Krystel. Also, as if that were not enough, this film began a saga with titles as bizarre as Emmanuelle negra or La antivirgen.

The story is controversial in itself: a young newlywed travels to Bangkok to meet her husband, a French diplomat. During the trip, she is introduced to sex by a beautiful teenager and guided by a mature man in the pleasures of the flesh. In addition, she learns to materialize her most secret sexual fantasies, encouraged by her husband. A jewel.

Nine and a Half Weeks (Adrian Lyne, 1986)

One of the most Hollywood erotic films of all time with the former sex symbol Kim Basinger Y Mickey Rourke. In truth, the tape is not much, it can even disappoint you, but it showed us a Basinger in the fullness of her beauty in a Joe Cocker striptease (which made that song become an erotic hit of all time ).

The story: Elizabeth (Basinger) is an intelligent and sophisticated woman who, after her divorce, is completely independent. She works at an art gallery and enjoys having total control over her life, until she crosses paths with her John (Rourke), a man to whom she is hopelessly attracted. Almost instantly, they begin an intense relationship marked by sex, sensuality and attraction.

The two complement each other perfectly and are unable to leave their encounters, turning the relationship into a nightmare in which Elizabeth will see that she is increasingly dominated by him. Unable to resist the fantasies and erotic moments that she experiences with John, The young woman will have to decide if she totally surrenders to his desires, reaching madness, or if she distances herself from him to preserve her own physical and mental well-being.

The stranger of the lake (Alain Guiraudie, 2014)

A kinky-erotic thriller of those that we appreciate that independent cinema has. It’s summer and it’s on a cruise made only for men that Frank falls madly in love with Michel. , a powerful, attractive and very strong man. Franck knows that Michel is not the right person for him, that, due to his strong personality, the relationship will most likely go wrong and he will be hurt; but he doesn’t care. The passion that he is living next to Michel is so strong that he doesn’t think about anything else, he just limits himself to enjoying the moment. A type of relationship that is not only between strangers.

The life of Adèle (Abdellatif Kechiche, 2013)

An attractive and sometimes chaotic erotic game of cameras in this adaptation of a graphic novel about the love story between two girls . At 15 years old, Adele has two things very clear: she is a girl and she likes to go out with boys. But her whole world is going to change in the way she least expected. One day, in the main square of her city, she sees the reflections of Emma’s blue hair and, without knowing how it happened, she discovers that she likes her in a way that she has never liked anyone before. . Adèle will change the way she sees the world and the way others see her, which is not going to be easy for her. A film of learning and self-knowledge full of romantic eroticism.

YOU CAN SEE: The Godfather: 50 years of Francis Ford Coppola’s work, Hollywood’s pinnacle film

9 Songs (Michael Winterbottom, 2004)

This movie is rare, but not the only one of its kind: musical, rough and romantic, erotic, but with explicit sex and, at the same time, presented in the commercial circuit and not in the independent one. Director Michael Winterbottom alternates explicit sex scenes with unpublished images of British super band concerts, as well as neoclassical instrumental music by Michael Nyman.

Lisa is an American student who is spending a year in London. Matt meets her at a Black Rebel Motorcycle concert, at Brixton Academy, and falls in love with her. Their love and sexual relationship will be framed by the songs of the groups whose concerts they attend: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, The Von Bondies, Elbow, Primal Scream, The Dandy Warhols, Super Furry Animals, Franz Ferdinand, Michael Nyman, etc. A passionate story that will last a year but will end without turning back.