Where to see the film in Streaming?

It seems that Marvel is going to have serious problems to distribute ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ streaming. The big platforms would have a hard time getting it, and we wouldn’t see the movie in places like Disney+ or Prime Videoa platform that is developing a series from the arachnid universe, Silk.

Today, it seems quite difficult to see this film on one of the great streaming platforms globally, that is why the news that we tell you below is surprising.

The streaming platform ‘Starz’ will distribute Spider-Man: No Way Home

At least that’s how it would be U.Swhere it would arrive in the next 6 months. As many of you know, Disney + does not own the film rights to Spider-Man, and that is why despite the fact that we can see some of its classic series on the Disney platform, no Spider-Man movie has yet been distributed in ‘Live-Action’.

What remains to be known is what will happen in countries like Spain, where we can see the Spider-Man movies on platforms like Netflix, HBO Max or Prime Video. Even in the less common, such as Movistar or RakutenBe that as it may, it will arrive here much later than across the pond for obvious reasons.

Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

No Way Home plunged us into the Marvel multiverse, making both Disney and Sony give the best of themselves together, giving rise to something that we will see the terrible consequences of. ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of madness’next May 6.

In Doctor Strange 2 the multiverse will be fully opened and we will see a multitude of characters, some new to the UCM, and others that belong to the already extinct Fox universe, all thanks to the concept of the Multiverse in Marvel. In addition, the possibility of seeing variants of characters already retired or fallen in the central universe of all these stories is opened: Will we see Robert Downey JR as Iron Man from another universe? Or perhaps the rumored version of Tom Cruise?

What we will see for sure are several versions of Doctor Strangeincluding an evil one, and we’ll also see the potential of America Chavez and Wanda, who has now become the Scarlet Witch.

Source of the arrival of No Way Home on the Starz platform: Deadline.