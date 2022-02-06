When and how to observe the remains of the SpaceX rocket that will collide with the Moon?

Falcon 9’s second stage has been orbiting Earth on an elliptical path for seven years.

a part of the rocket Falcon 9 that SpaceX launched seven years ago to deploy a climate observation satellite is still orbiting the Earth and is expected to end its already useless life by colliding with the Moon on March 4.

Although the impact of second stage of the rocket will not be visible from Earth, it will be possible to observe this object, coded 2015-007B, when you are on your way to your final approach.

About a month before its destruction, the rocket will be visible from our planet, precisely February 7 and 8, when it will fly over the night side of the Earth. Many websites offer data to locate the object in the sky.

Those people who do not have their own telescopes will be able to observe the stage live in space thanks to the project virtual telescope which will transmit the images on its website during the two days starting at 18:00 GMT. Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi assures that the clearest images will be on February 8, since 2015-007B will be closer to Earth, about 45,000 kilometers.

However, the impact itself on the Moon will not be visible as it will occur in the hidden side of it, out of visual range from our planet.

However, the satellites orbiting the Moon, including the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter from NASA and the Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-2, they could collect observations on the impact crater.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida (USA), on February 11, 2015. The second stage of the rocket, weighing about 4 tons, became obsolete after completing the orbit of the Climate Observatory of Deep Space (DSCOVR, for its acronym in English), and is now heading towards the Moon at a speed of 2.58km/s following an elliptical orbit.

