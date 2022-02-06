WhatsApp Web: Trick to not appear online

On this occasion we will introduce you to a simple trick of WhatsApp Web with which you will learn not to appear online in the application, so continue reading so you know how to do it step by step.

There is no doubt that WhatsApp Web makes it possible for hundreds of millions of users of the most widely used messaging application in Latin America to communicate with their contacts and this, in addition to doing it by cell phone, also does it through a computer, making many activities become easier and of course faster.

The truth is that the application for web browsers is extremely useful while working or studying through a computer screen.

However, some users have the problem of not wanting to appear ‘online’ on WhatsApp Web for the entire time they are logged in.

So if what you want is to hide that you are online, this time we share the solution.

This function is not included in the service on your PC or Mac, but is obtained through an extension for your web browser, preferably Google Chrome, which will allow you to hide that you are online on WhatsApp Web, among other things.

You will be able to see the States without your contacts finding out.

You can program a message and even a counter will appear so that, if you regret it, you can delete the text without leaving a trace.

The classic blue double check will not appear when you see the WhatsApp message from the PC.

You will also not see the ‘last seen’ message.

It is worth mentioning that to obtain it, you can download the WAIncognito extension and once it has been installed in the browser, close your session on WhatsApp Web and scan the QR code again.

This is how you can activate the incognito mode through the extension, which will appear in this way in the top bar of the browser.

On the other hand, WhatsApp multi-device support recently arrived in Mexico and with this new version that will soon be available to all users, WhatsApp Web can be used without the need to have the cell phone connected.

However, at the moment, this option is available in its Beta version for some users, in case of being one of the selected ones, when logging in to the computer, it will indicate this function with the message “new version of WhatsApp Web available” .