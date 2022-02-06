WhatsApp: How to change the color of the keyboard on my cell phone?

If you are one of those who seek to constantly change the wallpapers and colors on your cell phone, we have a tip that will leave you with a square eye: the keyboard of WhatsApp may change color.

jumping out of yellow to pink and orange, or any other color, the keyboard of the so-called “What’s” can be changed by following a few simple steps.

Take a few minutes and, by the way, have fun exploring the range of colors with which you can “tune” your typing.

Change WhatsApp keyboard color like this:

When you are going to write a message to a contact, open the keyboard and select the three ellipses that appear next to the microphone image.

go to Theme; There, different colors and even landscapes will appear for you to apply on your keyboard. Choose the one you like the most and ready, show off the new keyboard color of your WhatsApp.

Note: Once you change color, it will be applied to the other Applications where you use the keyboard.

It is important to mention that in some phones it is necessary to download the app SwiftKey from Microsoft to make the colors available on your keyboard. If this is the case, just activate the app, once downloaded, following the next route: