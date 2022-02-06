WhatsApp filled the memory of your cell phone? So you can know the heaviest chat and delete it | Android | iPhone | iOS | Tricks | Technology

If you have an entry-level cell phone, you must be very careful when installing WhatsApp, since this instant messaging application can leave you without space, due to the immense amount of photos, videos, among other multimedia files that you can receive. Fortunately, there is a secret trick which will allow you to recover some storage. Would you like to learn it? Here we are going to teach you.

Believe it or not, all WhatsApp users have an option that allows them to discover which of all their conversations is the one that takes up the most storage space. In this way, they will be able to empty that chat and recover some internal memory, not only that, since there is also an additional method so that the multimedia files do not download on their own. Here we show them to you.

How to discover your heaviest WhatsApp chat?

1. Enter WhatsApp and press the three points that are located in the upper right corner.

2. Click on the ‘Settings‘ and then in ‘Storage and data‘.

3. Finally, go to ‘Manage storage‘ and wait a few seconds.

At the top of your screen, WhatsApp will show how much space you have available and how much it has used. In the same way, you will see the contacts (or groups) that occupy the most storage space. Since they are ordered from the heaviest to the least heavy, it is recommended that you empty the first two chats to recover some internal memory.

How to avoid automatic downloads in WhatsApp?

In general, WhatsApp automatically downloads the images and photos that your friends send you. Although this may seem harmless, in the long run it can be harmful, since if you are subscribed to many groups, the amount of media files is much higher. To avoid future problems it is recommended that you make the following configuration.

1. Go to WhatsApp settings and choose ‘Storage and data‘.

2. You will see the options ‘Download with mobile data‘ Y ‘Download with Wi-Fi enabled.

3. You have to enter each of them and deactivate everything.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following video, which soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Android, but also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.

How to put music in your states?

whatsapp is a apps instant messaging used to share Photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtube, we will be able to place in the WhatsApp states our songs favourites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.

So you can have two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become a apps essential for anyone both in the work environment and in the personal environment, which forces many to have two phones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

Although the market for mobile telephony is currently covered by phones Dual-SIM. This does not necessarily imply that with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can use a trick which is quite simple.