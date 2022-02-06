What to watch today on TV? Sunday February 6, 2022 | TV

15.45 / #0

‘The Bourne Affair’

The Bourne Identity. USA, 2002 (114 minutes). Director: Doug Liman. Cast: Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Chris Cooper.

You can still make commercial movies that pack in interesting action sequences. It is possible if the story is supported by a script that does not seek only the hubbub and a director who takes things calmly. The Bourne Affair is the first film about the adventures of the amnesia-stricken special agent who becomes entangled in a criminal plot while trying to find out his own identity. The thriller, nervous, stimulating, it is filmed with density and traces characters as firm as they are truthful.

16.15 / Movistar LaLiga

Barcelona receives Atlético de Madrid at the Nou Camp

The 23rd day of LaLiga football includes the duel between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. A game of great importance, since the azulgrana are looking to move up the table to reach the European positions and the rojiblancos are threatening third place in the standings. Movistar LaLiga broadcasts the match at 4:15 p.m. It will also offer Valencia-Real Sociedad (2:00 p.m.), Betis-Villarreal (6:30 p.m.) and Real Madrid-Granada (9:00 p.m.).

18.05 / Paramount Network

‘The darker hour’

The DarkestHour. USA, 2012 (90 minutes). Director: Chris Gorak. Cast: Emile Hirsch, Olivia Thirlby, Max Minghella.

A proof that the personal look of a director can transcend the predictability of a narrative. Some young Americans who do some silly things in Moscow will be involved in an evil alien invasion that becomes a disturbing nightmare thanks to a tense staging and a succession of unhealthy scenarios.

18.35 / SyFy

‘Dawn of the Dead’

Dawn of the Dead. USA, 2004 (100 minutes). Director: Zack Snyder. Cast: Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Jack Weber.

Everything that can be offered in a zombie movie is already present, since 1968, in The night of the Living Dead. However, you can still be funny and even transgressive, as is this furious and undisguised remake from Zombie. The result is an honest entertainment product, from the hand of a director who would later deliver jewels such as 300 Y Watchmen.

19.55 / CMT

‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’

USA, 1992 (128 minutes). Director: Francis Ford Coppola. Cast: Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves.

Coppola chose at the time the most daring path to approach the myth of Dracula, and, of course, he received furious attacks. His vampire distances himself from both the gloominess of Tod Browning and the terror and sexuality of Terence Fisher. Coppola even departs from the original novel, wrapping the character in a torrent of images that are as turbulent as they are precious, and resurrects him in the manner of a romantic hero, tortured by the loss of love and by the slab of the passage of time.

21.25 / The Sixth

‘Saved’ interview with Yolanda Díaz

Gonzo travels to Santiago de Compostela to talk with the Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, in the last installment of this season of Salvados. After the recent approval in Congress of the labor reform, Díaz will address the consequences of this measure, as well as issues such as the current relationship between the Government’s partners and their future political aspirations.

21.25 / The 2

‘Essentials’ approaches Berlanga

The Imprescindibles space reissues the documentary Berlanga, the Austro-Hungarian feeling of life. In this way, it joins the initiative that, throughout the week, will fill public television with references to Spanish cinema, with an eye on the Goya Awards gala to be held next Saturday the 12th. The documentary is a self-portrait of the filmmaker through his words and his films, from Welcome Mister. Marshall until national shotgun, among others, supported by the testimonies of relatives and people from the cinema who knew him.

21.30 / DMAX

Another date with ‘Road Control’

The most shocking cases faced by the Civil Guard agents on the routes of Spain focus the attention of Road control. The production shows the work of the agents and their daily struggle to maintain road safety, for which it is essential to respect traffic regulations, the only measure that can prevent accidents and risky situations on the road.

22.00 / Antenna 3

Conflicts afflict the characters of ‘Unfaithful’

The Serie Unfaithful it abounds in problems for its characters. Tonight’s episode recounts how Volkan’s decision to get a divorce brings Derin and Asya into conflict once again. This will lead Volkan to feel cornered before a bold decision by Derin: he can ruin Asya’s games and plans. The trio of characters will become entangled in a spiral that will combine, depending on the moment, love, loyalty and betrayal.

22.30 the 2

José Sacristán visits ‘Spanish Version’

The space dedicated to Spanish cinema broadcasts this week the film The dead and be happy, with which José Sacristán won the Goya for best actor. Sacristan visits the program a few days pick up. Next Saturday, the Goya de Honor to a full race. In the colloquium after the film, the actor will review his cinematographic life.

23.45 / Movistar Classics

‘Just the way we were’

The Way we Were. USA, 1973 (118 minutes). Director: Sidney Pollack. Starring: Robert Redford, Barbra Streisand.

For most fans, Sydney Pollack is the director of Memories of Africa. Few will remember his magnificent films of the seventies, as The Adventures of Jeremiah Johnson Y Yakuza. Too just as we were which, in its day, was almost a cult movie. It is always a good time to recapture the sensations that emerge from this memorable work, which travels through three decades at the hands of Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford, who love and hate each other with equal passion, especially when they face their opposite convictions. policies. In the 1970s, American cinema was capable of delivering emotional exaltations of the caliber of Just as we were.

